Archaeology Day September 7th

More to explore
Kids who survived KC Super Bowl shooting are scared, suffering panic attacks and sleep problemsSix months after Gabriella Magers-Dargers legs were burned by sparks from a ricocheted bullet at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade in February, the 14-year-old is ready to leave the past behind. She is dreading the pitfalls of being a high...
Sports wagering, minimum wage hike headed for November vote in MissouriAn end run around the Missouri General Assembly has the nations two largest sports books driving hard to their goal of crossing home plate with a big payday. A constitutional amendment to legalize sports wagering will be Amendment 2 on the Nov. 5...
Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize abortion in NovemberAbortion will be on Missouris statewide ballot in November. An initiative petition to enshrine the right to abortion up until the point of fetal viability received final approval Tuesday, securing a place on the general election ballot. If the...
Hawley rallies supporters with critique of opponent Kunce at Scott City campaign event19U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley spoke to dozens in attendance during a campaign stop Monday, Aug. 12, at Westrich Farms on Nash Road in Scott City, where he primarily focused on Lucas Kunce, his opponent in the upcoming general election. ...
Planned power outage to affect subdivisions of Trail Ridge, Eastridge Place in JacksonWork to replace defective power equipment will result in a planned power outage affecting Trail Ridge and Eastridge Place subdivision residents from 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 13, in Jackson. ...
Winners of Cape Countys primary races discuss reactions and plans for officeFour Cape Girardeau County Republican candidates won contested races during the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 6. Three will run unopposed in November, while one will continue to campaign ahead of the general election. ...
Cape County History Center to hold concert of traditional musicMike Compton and Joe Newberry will be coming to Jackson on Thursday, Aug. 15. They will be bringing their blend of traditional and new American music to a concert at the Cape Girardeau County History Center, 102 High St. ...
Dunklin County election re-count slated for MondayKENNETT Dunklin County Clerk Kent Hampton on Thursday, Aug. 8, said voting irregularities that occurred in the election Tuesday, Aug. 6, forced a re-count slated for Monday, Aug. 12, at his offices at the Dunklin County Courthouse. Hampton...
Voter turnout rises in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott Counties since 2022 but falls short of 2020 numbersCape Girardeau, Perry and Scott Counties saw an increase in overall voter turnout compared to the 2022 primary election, but numbers were down compared to 2020. There were 29,572 voters out of 93,500 ballots cast on Tuesday for a turnout of 31.62%...
Perry County primary winners point to goalsIncumbent Perry County associate commissioners Keith Hoehn and Jay Wengert won their contested Republican primary races on Tuesday to keep their seats on the commission as both candidates will run uncontested in November's general election. Hoehn, a...
Cape council expands bow hunts of deer to private properties of minimum of 2-acres16Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday, Aug. 5, approved expanding deer hunts using archery equipment to private properties of a minimum of 2 acres. During the councils meeting, police officer Ty Metzger said that to reduce property damage and...
Former Notre Dame student serves as Missouris page at RNCNotre Dame Regional High School graduate and current Mississippi State University student Elise Edwards, 20, received the opportunity of a lifetime to serve as a page at the recent 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Edwards, who is...
Body found in Mississippi River IDd as missing woman1A body found Sunday, Aug. 4, in the Mississippi River in Mississippi County has been identified as missing person Rose Mary Weaver, last seen July 30 in Cape Girardeau. According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, Weavers body was found in...
