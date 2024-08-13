*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Archaeology Day September 7th

User-submitted story by Kim Nash
Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Archaeology Day will be held Saturday, September 7th, 10:00 am-1:00 pm at Delta R-V High School (324 N. Liberty St., Delta MO).

Attend this free event to celebrate Missouri Archaeology Month with Kids' Activities, Demonstrations, and Exhibits by area museums. Meet archaeologists and bring your own stone artifacts for identification.

For more information: kimberly.nash@deltarv.k12.mo.us

