Discover downtown Cape Girardeau at Back to School Bash

Column (8/13/24)How skipping the primaries made Harris a starHow did Kamala Harris become so good at this? How does a sub-par vice president get transformed nearly instantaneously into a joyful performer who can do no wrong? Its easy. As the 20th century writer and strategist James Burnham put it, "Where...
Column (8/13/24)The true agenda behind the Harris-Walz campaignPresident Joe Biden won in 2020 on the premise that until the November election, he would pose as good ol Joe from Scranton and not scare voters. So Biden talked about "unity" and "competency". He erased his prior wild primary pandering to...
Editorial (8/12/24)Here. Literary Magazine celebrates fourth issue with launch party at Scout HallHere. Literary Magazine, a publication for student writers and artists, is set to host its launch party Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Scout Hall. This year marks another milestone for the magazine, which is an engaging opportunity for the young creative...
Column (8/12/24)Social Security cant afford tax cut to benefitsSocial Security is facing enormous shortfalls. It is insolvent. Within the next 10 years, no one will be able to avoid this reality despite decades of politically expedient denial. Yet as of today, both presidential candidates, Vice President...
Column (8/10/24)This is why Kamala Harris is avoiding the press and getting away with itTo the surprise of just about everyone, Kamala Harris has had a remarkably good two weeks (whether her selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz marks the end of that honeymoon or an extension of it remains to be seen). Democrats, of course, have been...
Editorial (8/9/24)Chicago here we come (again); Contour flights to resumeNashville, its not personal. Here in Cape Girardeau, we love you. From the tunes of the Grand Ole Opry to the NFL experience of the Titans to the free entertainment of bachelorette party after bachelorette party shutting down The District, youre...
Column (8/8/24)How St. Louis illegally taxed remote workers and how you can get your money backEver since the pandemic began, St. Louis has been subjecting taxpayers who neither live nor work in the city to legally baseless earnings tax assessments. Forced by litigation and the threat of state preemption to make amends, the city is hoping...
Column (8/8/24)Will the Chevron decision fix big government?The Supreme Court recently ruled to overturn the Chevron doctrine precedent that has stood since 1984. Recent precedent reversals, such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade, have gotten much more attention. But this change is of enormous importance,...
Column (8/7/24)What should we expect from a woman president?I have a Barbie for President doll in my office. EMILYs List a group dedicated to electing pro-choice women to political office sent it years ago. The doll could be mistaken for Condoleezza Rice, though I suspect they didn't have a Republican in...
Column (8/7/24)No matter how you look at it, the Biden-Harris administration has been an absolute disasterNo matter how you look at it, the Biden-Harris administration has been an absolute disaster. We have a southern border thats in pure chaos because of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harriss radical immigration policies. The cost of...
Editorial (8/7/24)Babe Ruth World Series returns to Cape GirardeauWith the Olympics winding down, another global sports event is about to begin. And this weeklong competition doesnt require a ticket to Paris. The 16- to 18-year-old Babe Ruth World Series will return to Capaha Park and Cape Girardeau Central High...
Column (8/6/24)Kamalas sociopathic dishonesty on the border"Laudace, laudace, toujours laudace." So says George C. Scotts Patton in the eponymous movie when his comrades want another days rest during the Sicilian campaign. No one is going to mistake Kamala Harris for Gen. Patton, or even George C....
Letter (8/1/24)Smith champions cancer detection billThank you to Rep. Jason Smith for his support of multi-cancer early detection bill. Last month, the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act was passed by the House Committee on Ways and Means unanimously...
Editorial (7/31/24)Its nearly time SEMO District FairThis years SEMO District Fair will be here soon Saturday, Sept. 7, through Saturday, Sept. 14, at the fairgrounds in Cape Girardeau. All the familiar attractions will be back food and fun at the carnival, agricultural exhibits and loads of...
Editorial (7/29/24)Major contests, two amendments on Missouris August ballotThe Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election in Missouri will feature local, state and federal candidates. Voters will also decide on two constitutional amendments: Amendment 1, which proposes property tax benefits for day care centers, and Amendment 4,...
Editorial (7/26/24)Gun violence task force a big ask with big stakesFew things mar a communitys reputation and can hamper growth and prosperity like gun violence. From a cold-blooded murder for a particular, if inconsequential reason, to a haphazard wrong place/wrong time accidental shooting, Cape Girardeau is...
Editorial (7/24/24)People are the star attraction at Jackson HomecomersFestivals usually have a star attraction dogwoods and azaleas in Charleston or jumping mules at East Perry County Community Fair to tie the associated events to a common theme. For the annual weeklong Jackson Homecomers in Uptown Jackson, the...
Discover downtown Cape Girardeau at Back to School Bash
As the excitement of a new school year approaches, Cape Girardeau is offering families a perfect way to celebrate with the "Back to School Bash" on Thursday, Aug. 15. This event, organized by Cape G Rocks, Historic Park Porch Sessions, Discovery Playhouse and Scout Hall, is more than just a night of fun its a showcase of the communitys vibrant spirit and the resources available to families downtown.
The evening promises something for everyone: live music, engaging outdoor games and a chance to explore local gems such as Discovery Playhouse and Scout Hall. With street closures between Discovery Playhouse, 502 Broadway, and Scout Hall, 420 Broadway, attendees can freely enjoy food, drinks and the array of vendors.
The musical lineup features Double Take, Evan Webb and rising country singer Brit Taylor. As families gather to enjoy the music, theyll also discover the hidden treasures of downtown Cape Girardeau, from the impressive outdoor stage at Scout Hall to the interactive exhibits at Discovery Playhouse.
As kids prepare to head back to school, this bash offers a final summer hurrah a chance to make memories, connect with neighbors and celebrate the vibrant community that supports them year-round. Tickets are $10 and free for kids younger than 15.
