Help for Southeast Missouri Area Students to Complete the FAFSA

Financial Aid Experts to offer one-on-one help Monday, August 12th

Free Expert Help Just a Click Away!

Cape Girardeau, Missouri - The Missouri College and Career Attainment Network (MOCAN) wants Southeast Missouri area students and their parents to know that it is not too late to complete the FAFSA and that money is still available for college.

After suffering from a late start that was filled with technical difficulties, Missouri students continue to fall behind the national average in Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completions*. To reverse this trend, MOCAN is offering free expert assistance to help students complete the FAFSA and get the money they need for college this fall.

This Monday, SEMO area students and parents can drop in virtually to get one-on-one assistance with FAFSA completion and get their FAFSA questions answered by MOCAN staff and financial aid experts.

WHAT:

Free FAFSA Support Session  Virtual support session for students and families.

WHO:

Staff from MOCAN will be available to answer questions and provide one-on-one assistance with FAFSA completion.

WHEN:

Monday, August 12, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

WHERE:

www.mofafsa.org/fafsazoom

WHY ITS IMPORTANT: Affordability is the biggest challenge students face when considering college and completing the FAFSA is the first step. The 2024-25 FAFSA has been redesigned and was delayed in opening. Completing the FAFSA is essential for students seeking to maximize their financial aid awards. Last year Missouri students left a whopping $78,820,804 of unclaimed Pell Grants on the table! Lets not let that happen again this year!

*Nationally, as of July 26, 2024, 48.4%% of the high school class of 2024 has completed the FAFSA.

In Missouri, as of July 26, 2024, 44.5% of the high school class of 2024 has completed the FAFSA.

Source: https://www.ncan.org/page/FAFSAtracker

Learn more at MOFAFSA.org.