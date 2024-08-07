Prayer 8-7-24

More to explore
-
-
-
-
-
Celebrating 25 Years: The Chaffee German Band's love of music and communityThe Chaffee German Band is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, marking a significant milestone in local culture. Founded by a dedicated musician with more than 50 years of experience, the band has become a staple at local festivals and...
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cape City Council votes to place water rate increase on November ballot19Cape Girardeau City Council members at their Monday, Aug. 5, meeting approved the first reading of a proposal to increase water rates on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election. After years of water system deterioration, the city is...
-
SEMO unveils new safety measures following Cape Central graduation shooting4Southeast Missouri State University announced Monday, Aug. 5, the completion of a full assessment of its safety policies and procedures in the wake of a shooting at the Show Me Center during Cape Central High Schools graduation May 19. SEMO...
-
Codefi partners with two colleges to offer credits for graduates of Code Labs program1Codefi, a Cape Girardeau-based coworking space and technology incubator, announced Monday, Aug. 5, a partnership with Mineral Area College in Park Hills and Crowder College in Neosho to offer articulated credits for students who complete the...
-
Cape Girardeau police officer tangles with fleeing suspect7A Cape Girardeau man allegedly fled from a police officer, leading to a foot chase and a physical altercation involving the officers Taser. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department indicates an officer conducted a traffic stop for an alleged...
-
-
Showing an animal at the fair? CDC offers tips on bird flu spread prevention1The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that H5 bird flu is spreading among birds worldwide, and causing outbreaks in poultry and U.S. dairy cows. At least 13 people working on chicken and dairy farms in Colorado have contracted bird...
-
Most read 8/5/24A century of JCPenney: Cape Girardeau store marks 100 yearsOn Thursday, July 31, 1924, an advertisement appeared in the Cape Girardeau Southeast Missourian: The homes in this community are soon to have a J.C. Penney Co. department store of their own where reliable quality dry goods, apparel, clothing,...
-
United Way donates 30 air conditioners2United Way of Southeast Missouri gave away air-conditioning units to their partnerships and the community last week. Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, said Thursday, Aug. 1, that with the organizations...
-
-
-
-
Back-to-School Sales Tax holiday this weekend across state4Missouris Back-to-School Sales Tax holiday will come to Cape Girardeau on Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4. Back-to-school purchases such as clothing and school supplies are exempt from sales tax for the time period. The sales tax exemption...
-
Most read 8/2/24Cape faces decision on water system overhaul, rate increase34The citys water treatment facility has been the topic of much discussion in recent months and for good reason. This 91-year-old facility has had numerous upgrades and renovations over the years, but the time has come for the city to launch a major...
-
Farmington man charged with Knights of Columbus break-ins1A Farmington man has been charged with several crimes involving recent break-ins at the Knights of Columbus in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug....
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Most read 7/30/24DOT approves flights from Cape to Chicago9Commercial flights from Cape Girardeau directly to Chicago will soon return. The U.S. Department of Transportation issued an order approving a request made by Contour Airlines to replace Cape Girardeau Regional Airports service from the current...
-
Most read 7/29/24Six Republicans seeking Cape County Coroner seat4Six candidates are vying for the Republican nomination for the Cape Girardeau County coroner position during the upcoming primary election. In addition to incumbent Wavis Jordan who was removed from the office following felony charges accusing him...