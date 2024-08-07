Babe Ruth World Series returns to Cape Girardeau

-
Column (8/7/24)What should we expect from a woman president?I have a Barbie for President doll in my office. EMILYs List a group dedicated to electing pro-choice women to political office sent it years ago. The doll could be mistaken for Condoleezza Rice, though I suspect they didn't have a Republican in...
-
Column (8/7/24)No matter how you look at it, the Biden-Harris administration has been an absolute disasterNo matter how you look at it, the Biden-Harris administration has been an absolute disaster. We have a southern border thats in pure chaos because of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harriss radical immigration policies. The cost of...
-
Column (8/6/24)Kamalas sociopathic dishonesty on the border"Laudace, laudace, toujours laudace." So says George C. Scotts Patton in the eponymous movie when his comrades want another days rest during the Sicilian campaign. No one is going to mistake Kamala Harris for Gen. Patton, or even George C....
-
-
Column (8/5/24)J.D. Vance and the bipartisan itch to tax behaviorRepublican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance has been in the news for an old clip of him talking about how the tax code should punish adults without kids. While Vances proposal probably aims to address demographic concerns, it represents a...
-
-
-
Column (8/3/24)Cape faces decision on water system overhaul, rate increaseThe citys water treatment facility has been the topic of much discussion in recent months and for good reason. This 91-year-old facility has had numerous upgrades and renovations over the years, but the time has come for the city to launch a major...
-
Column (8/2/24)Cape faces decision on water system overhaul, rate increaseThe citys water treatment facility has been the topic of much discussion in recent months and for good reason. This 91-year-old facility has had numerous upgrades and renovations over the years, but the time has come for the city to launch a major...
-
-
Letter (8/1/24)Smith champions cancer detection billThank you to Rep. Jason Smith for his support of multi-cancer early detection bill. Last month, the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act was passed by the House Committee on Ways and Means unanimously...
-
Column (8/1/24)How Trumps embrace of ideas turns them toxicOne of my great peeves of the Trump era is the Greenland effect. I belong to a small group of people who think America should peacefully acquire Greenland. Its an old idea. The State Department pitched buying the vast arctic island in 1946, but...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (7/31/24)Its nearly time SEMO District FairThis years SEMO District Fair will be here soon Saturday, Sept. 7, through Saturday, Sept. 14, at the fairgrounds in Cape Girardeau. All the familiar attractions will be back food and fun at the carnival, agricultural exhibits and loads of...
-
-
Editorial (7/29/24)Major contests, two amendments on Missouris August ballotThe Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election in Missouri will feature local, state and federal candidates. Voters will also decide on two constitutional amendments: Amendment 1, which proposes property tax benefits for day care centers, and Amendment 4,...
-
Editorial (7/26/24)Gun violence task force a big ask with big stakesFew things mar a communitys reputation and can hamper growth and prosperity like gun violence. From a cold-blooded murder for a particular, if inconsequential reason, to a haphazard wrong place/wrong time accidental shooting, Cape Girardeau is...
-
Editorial (7/24/24)People are the star attraction at Jackson HomecomersFestivals usually have a star attraction dogwoods and azaleas in Charleston or jumping mules at East Perry County Community Fair to tie the associated events to a common theme. For the annual weeklong Jackson Homecomers in Uptown Jackson, the...
-
-
-
Editorial (7/22/24)Stars and Stripes Museum embarks on expansion to honor military journalism legacyThe Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of military journalism. This institution, dedicated to the history of the Stars and Stripes newspaper, is embarking on an ambitious expansion project that...
-
Editorial (7/19/24)SEMO cybersecurity program earns federal recognitionThrough the ages, information has been a valuable commodity, and because of that, bad actors have tried to take it even if it wasnt theirs. Weve gotten better about protecting our personal, commercial and governmental financial, medical and...
-
Editorial (7/17/24)Semoball Awards: Southeast Missouris annual high school athletics promSoutheast Missouris annual high school athletics prom the Semoball Awards, presented by Mercy Health lived up to the billing Friday night, July 12, with New Madrid County Centrals Jadis Jones and Kennetts Handley McAtee being named king and...
-
-
-
Letter (7/9/24)An Americans thoughts on July 4thThis July 4th, I am wondering what it means to be an American anymore. I used to believe it meant a shared sense of values, morals and a deep love of country combined with a commitment to democracy and freedom. A collective knowing of the difference...
Babe Ruth World Series returns to Cape Girardeau
With the Olympics winding down, another global sports event is about to begin. And this weeklong competition doesnt require a ticket to Paris.
The 16- to 18-year-old Babe Ruth World Series will return to Capaha Park and Cape Girardeau Central High School in Cape Girardeau on Friday, Aug. 9, featuring a weeks worth of baseball involving players from around the country and, indeed, the world.
Participating U.S. teams hail from Alabama, California, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
Making this a worldwide tournament will be teams from Aruba, Australia, Canada, Mexico, The Netherlands and Puerto Rico.
The World Series was held at Capaha Park last year, and that successful tournament led to this return engagement.
A Missouri team, Southeast Tropics, won the title last year, and the team is in this year's field.
The Charleston Fighting Squirrels, led by manager Michael Minner, are hosting the tournament, and kudos to them not only for their continued high-level of play Missouri state champions yet again but also their initiative in spearheading the drive to secure this tournament for Southeast Missouri.
The Babe Ruth World Series caps the season for these teams, as they have punched their ticket to the tournament by winning previous levels to earn their way to the finale. These teams are the best of the best.
Historic Capaha Park is a perfect host site for the tournament, as it symbolizes Cape Girardeaus commitment to baseball at the youth, collegiate and professional level. This is baseball country, and the Babe Ruth World Series fits here like a baseball in a well-oiled glove.
Good luck to all the teams. We look forward to seeing some great baseball punctuated by youthful exuberance and excitement. And we welcome all those who are visiting our area for the tournament.
Welcome!
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.