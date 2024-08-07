Babe Ruth World Series returns to Cape Girardeau

Editorial

With the Olympics winding down, another global sports event is about to begin. And this weeklong competition doesnt require a ticket to Paris.

The 16- to 18-year-old Babe Ruth World Series will return to Capaha Park and Cape Girardeau Central High School in Cape Girardeau on Friday, Aug. 9, featuring a weeks worth of baseball involving players from around the country and, indeed, the world.

Participating U.S. teams hail from Alabama, California, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Making this a worldwide tournament will be teams from Aruba, Australia, Canada, Mexico, The Netherlands and Puerto Rico.

The World Series was held at Capaha Park last year, and that successful tournament led to this return engagement.

A Missouri team, Southeast Tropics, won the title last year, and the team is in this year's field.

The Charleston Fighting Squirrels, led by manager Michael Minner, are hosting the tournament, and kudos to them not only for their continued high-level of play  Missouri state champions yet again  but also their initiative in spearheading the drive to secure this tournament for Southeast Missouri.

The Babe Ruth World Series caps the season for these teams, as they have punched their ticket to the tournament by winning previous levels to earn their way to the finale. These teams are the best of the best.

Historic Capaha Park is a perfect host site for the tournament, as it symbolizes Cape Girardeaus commitment to baseball at the youth, collegiate and professional level. This is baseball country, and the Babe Ruth World Series fits here like a baseball in a well-oiled glove.

Good luck to all the teams. We look forward to seeing some great baseball punctuated by youthful exuberance and excitement. And we welcome all those who are visiting our area for the tournament.

Welcome!