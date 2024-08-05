Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo: A week of thrills, music and community impact

-
Column (8/5/24)J.D. Vance and the bipartisan itch to tax behaviorRepublican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance has been in the news for an old clip of him talking about how the tax code should punish adults without kids. While Vances proposal probably aims to address demographic concerns, it represents a...
-
-
-
Column (8/3/24)Cape faces decision on water system overhaul, rate increaseThe citys water treatment facility has been the topic of much discussion in recent months and for good reason. This 91-year-old facility has had numerous upgrades and renovations over the years, but the time has come for the city to launch a major...
-
Column (8/2/24)Cape faces decision on water system overhaul, rate increaseThe citys water treatment facility has been the topic of much discussion in recent months and for good reason. This 91-year-old facility has had numerous upgrades and renovations over the years, but the time has come for the city to launch a major...
-
-
Letter (8/1/24)Smith champions cancer detection billThank you to Rep. Jason Smith for his support of multi-cancer early detection bill. Last month, the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act was passed by the House Committee on Ways and Means unanimously...
-
Column (8/1/24)How Trumps embrace of ideas turns them toxicOne of my great peeves of the Trump era is the Greenland effect. I belong to a small group of people who think America should peacefully acquire Greenland. Its an old idea. The State Department pitched buying the vast arctic island in 1946, but...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (7/31/24)Its nearly time SEMO District FairThis years SEMO District Fair will be here soon Saturday, Sept. 7, through Saturday, Sept. 14, at the fairgrounds in Cape Girardeau. All the familiar attractions will be back food and fun at the carnival, agricultural exhibits and loads of...
-
-
Column (7/30/24)How shadowy insiders orchestrated Bidens rise, fallIn March 2020, all the major Democratic primary candidates abruptly, mysteriously, and in near unison withdrew from the presidential race, ceding the nomination to Joe Biden. Yet Biden had lost the first three races in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada...
-
Editorial (7/29/24)Major contests, two amendments on Missouris August ballotThe Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election in Missouri will feature local, state and federal candidates. Voters will also decide on two constitutional amendments: Amendment 1, which proposes property tax benefits for day care centers, and Amendment 4,...
-
Column (7/29/24)What a real pro-worker GOP would look likeMembers of the new right wing of the Republican Party have proclaimed themselves the champions of the working class. I am sure they mean it, despite many of them being among the elite of the elite. And because so many are lawyers including those...
-
Column (7/29/24)Sorry, everyone Oswald still acted aloneAll we need to know about the Deep State, we supposedly learned when John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. In the aftermath of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, Sean Davis of the conservative website The Federalist wrote on X, "They...
-
Editorial (7/26/24)Gun violence task force a big ask with big stakesFew things mar a communitys reputation and can hamper growth and prosperity like gun violence. From a cold-blooded murder for a particular, if inconsequential reason, to a haphazard wrong place/wrong time accidental shooting, Cape Girardeau is...
-
Editorial (7/24/24)People are the star attraction at Jackson HomecomersFestivals usually have a star attraction dogwoods and azaleas in Charleston or jumping mules at East Perry County Community Fair to tie the associated events to a common theme. For the annual weeklong Jackson Homecomers in Uptown Jackson, the...
-
-
-
Editorial (7/22/24)Stars and Stripes Museum embarks on expansion to honor military journalism legacyThe Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of military journalism. This institution, dedicated to the history of the Stars and Stripes newspaper, is embarking on an ambitious expansion project that...
-
Editorial (7/19/24)SEMO cybersecurity program earns federal recognitionThrough the ages, information has been a valuable commodity, and because of that, bad actors have tried to take it even if it wasnt theirs. Weve gotten better about protecting our personal, commercial and governmental financial, medical and...
-
Editorial (7/17/24)Semoball Awards: Southeast Missouris annual high school athletics promSoutheast Missouris annual high school athletics prom the Semoball Awards, presented by Mercy Health lived up to the billing Friday night, July 12, with New Madrid County Centrals Jadis Jones and Kennetts Handley McAtee being named king and...
-
Editorial (7/15/24)The growing impact of Muddy River Marathon on local not-for-profitsIn the 1994 movie "Forrest Gump", the films namesake, played by Tom Hanks, says, "Now you wouldnt believe me if I told you, but I could run like the wind blows. From that day on, if I was ever going somewhere, I was running! ...
-
-
-
Letter (7/9/24)An Americans thoughts on July 4thThis July 4th, I am wondering what it means to be an American anymore. I used to believe it meant a shared sense of values, morals and a deep love of country combined with a commitment to democracy and freedom. A collective knowing of the difference...
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo: A week of thrills, music and community impact
Get your boots and cowboy hats on for a calf-roping, bull-riding, barrel-racing and big-time concert good time as the 72nd annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off this week.
The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo has long been a cornerstone event of the area, drawing thousands to rural Southeast Missouri each year. This weeklong event has grown into not only a fun event for rodeo and music fans alike, but its also an economic force. The rodeo reportedly draws 40,000 visitors to town each year bringing $8 million in revenue to area businesses during the week. The Sikeston Jaycees use the rodeo to give back to numerous charities. B Magazine reported recently that the rodeo nets more than $500,000, according to the organizations 990 tax forms, with donations to causes such as the Kenny Rogers Childrens Center, Missouri Delta Medical Center, the YMCA, Walk Beside Me, the Sikeston House of Refuge and others.
The 2024 rodeo will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, through Saturday, Aug. 10, and looks to continue its longstanding tradition of impressive rodeo events its considered a top 40 rodeo in the nation along with performances by Warren Zeiders, Rett Walker, Ludacris and Shane Smith and the Saints.
The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo was founded by the Sikeston Jaycees, a civic organization dedicated to community service and development. Over the years, the rodeo has evolved from a small local event into a major attraction, drawing participants and spectators from across the country. Its affiliation with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) organization has elevated its status, attracting some of the best riders in the sport and ensuring high-quality competition.
The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is a celebration of community spirit and resilience. We commend the Sikeston Jaycees and all those involved for continuing the tradition and look forward to another successful rodeo week.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.