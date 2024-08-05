Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo: A week of thrills, music and community impact

Editorial

Southeast Missourian file

Get your boots and cowboy hats on for a calf-roping, bull-riding, barrel-racing and big-time concert good time as the 72nd annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off this week.

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo has long been a cornerstone event of the area, drawing thousands to rural Southeast Missouri each year. This weeklong event has grown into not only a fun event for rodeo and music fans alike, but its also an economic force. The rodeo reportedly draws 40,000 visitors to town each year bringing $8 million in revenue to area businesses during the week. The Sikeston Jaycees use the rodeo to give back to numerous charities. B Magazine reported recently that the rodeo nets more than $500,000, according to the organizations 990 tax forms, with donations to causes such as the Kenny Rogers Childrens Center, Missouri Delta Medical Center, the YMCA, Walk Beside Me, the Sikeston House of Refuge and others.

The 2024 rodeo will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, through Saturday, Aug. 10, and looks to continue its longstanding tradition of impressive rodeo events  its considered a top 40 rodeo in the nation  along with performances by Warren Zeiders, Rett Walker, Ludacris and Shane Smith and the Saints.

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo was founded by the Sikeston Jaycees, a civic organization dedicated to community service and development. Over the years, the rodeo has evolved from a small local event into a major attraction, drawing participants and spectators from across the country. Its affiliation with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) organization has elevated its status, attracting some of the best riders in the sport and ensuring high-quality competition.

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is a celebration of community spirit and resilience. We commend the Sikeston Jaycees and all those involved for continuing the tradition and look forward to another successful rodeo week.