McKee's water plant proposal

Letter to the Editor

I was alarmed to read that the Cape Girardeau City Council listened to a presentation about our planned water plant improvements from Paul McKee and his company, MI2.

The article gave the impression that this was something the council had asked for, but I have been told this was a completely unsolicited proposal.

The article also left out some very important information about the company and its owner. Paul McKee's other business is real estate development, and he has a terrible reputation in St. Louis. His project, Northside Regeneration, has received millions in tax credits from the state and St. Louis to improve and redevelop land he owns in north St. Louis around the new NGA facility being built currently. He has failed to do what was promised, and the properties are now in worse shape, many have collapsed or burnt down.

He was actually sued by our former Attorney General Josh Hawley for tax credit fraud, and currently owes $1.6 million in back taxes in St. Louis. A minimal bit of research would have told the reporter all this and could have been included in the article for context since he is asking for taxpayer money from Cape Girardeau.

Hopefully, our city will not be giving Paul McKee or MI2 any taxpayer money. If this paper's goal is to inform the public, please do a better job.

HOLLY SCHAEFER , Cape Girardeau