You're Invited to The Best Years Health and Active Living Expo

Demonstrations, classes, workshops, interactive experiences and vendors offering health screenings are just a few of the activities planned for The Best Years Active Living Expo, presented by Saint Francis Healthcare System on Aug. 21 at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau.

Saint Francis is thrilled to participate in The Best Years Active Living Expo again this year, says Sandy Duncan MSA, ACSM-EP, manager of Fitness Plus. It provides a wonderful opportunity to connect seniors with vital community resources. By promoting active lifestyles and wellbeing, we aim to empower our seniors to live their best lives and enjoy every moment to the fullest.

More than a standard health fair, the Active Living Expo is a day for community members to come together to grow, learn and enjoy each others company while getting access to important health screenings.

The day begins at 8 a.m. with the presentation of colors and the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a ballroom dancing demonstration, workshops about Narrating Your History and Avoiding Senior Scams, arts and crafts activities, and much more.

Returning this year is the popular cardio drumming demonstration led by Christine Jaegers, fitness and wellness specialist for the City of Cape Girardeau.

The benefits of being active, especially as you get older, are endless, Jaegers says. Not only do you start to feel better and stronger, but you increase your longevity. Its important to make the most of your days and have fun doing it in a way your body appreciates.

In addition to the scheduled classes, workshops and demonstrations, there will also be a vendor expo with free health screenings and samples, as well as door prize giveaways throughout the day.

The Active Living Expo embraces what The Best Years publication is all about, which is living well during the years of retirement, says Jamie Phillips, project and event manager at rustmedia, the marketing agency that produces the event. Our goal is to curate a schedule that allows attendees the opportunity to participate in and learn new things.

The event goes from 8 a.m. to Noon, and registration is not required. For more information and a full schedule of activities, visit https://expo.semissourian.com.