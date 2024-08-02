Sponsored Content: August Pop Culture Happenings

-
SEMO faculty member selected for NEH Institute on Higher EducationSoutheast Missouri State University assistant professor of Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education Brooke Clubbs was recently selected to participate in a four-week program with the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Institute on the...
Southbound, northbound I-55 in Scott County to be reduced for guardrail repairsSouthbound Interstate 55 in Scott County from mile marker 84.2 to mile marker 84.4 near Benton will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform guardrail repairs. According to a Missouri Department of...
Meet Double Take: The twin band making waves in the local music sceneWe all know the sibling bands of the Jackson Five, the Jonas Brothers and Alvin and the Chipmunks, but get ready to meet a local twin band, Double Take, which has started making waves in the local music scene...
DOT approves flights from Cape to Chicago9Commercial flights from Cape Girardeau directly to Chicago will soon return. The U.S. Department of Transportation issued an order approving a request made by Contour Airlines to replace Cape Girardeau Regional Airports service from the current...
New recovery community center opens in SikestonSIKESTON A new recovery community center in Sikeston called We Do Recover Community Center has opened as part of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change. Ryan Essex, chief operating officer of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change, a behavioral...
Scott County election Q&A: Five vying for Scott County First District Commissioner1BENTON, Mo. Scott County voters have several candidates to choose from in the race for the First District Commissioner in the Aug. 6 Primary Election. On the Republican ballot, voters will choose between five candidates: David F. Hough, John...
Scott County election Q&A: Seven set sights on second district commissioner seatBENTON, Mo. Seven candidates six on the Republican ballot and one on the Democratic ballot are competing for the position of the Scott County Second District Commissioner in the Aug. 6 primary election. On the Republican ballot, voters will...
Election Q&A: Caudle challenging Branam for Scott County coronerBENTON, Mo. Several local races in Scott County are contested in the upcoming Aug. 6 Primary Election. Among those is the race for coroner. On the Republican ballot, voters will choose between incumbent Scott Branam and challenger John Cody...
Local News 7/29/24Hovis, Green seek GOP nomination for District 146 House of Representatives seat2District 146 Rep. Barry Hovis is seeking to once again become the Republican nominee for the seat and enter his final term, while first-time candidate Lucas Green is opposing the the incumbent during the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Hovis of...
Local News 7/29/24Burger, Dinkins and Turner seek GOP nomination for District 27 Senate2Three Republican candidates are facing off for the party's nomination for Missouris District 27 Senate seat currently held by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder who is running for lieutenant governor. District 148 Rep. Jamie Burger, of Benton is leaving...
Most read 7/29/24Reagan becomes nursing home administrator at Chateau Girardeau1The Chateau Girardeau has named Chelsie Reagan as its vice president of health services/nursing home administrator. She had served as its interim administrator since early June, having previously served as the nursing homes vice president of...
Most read 7/25/24Strategies, community voices highlight first Gun Violence Task Force meeting12The City of Cape Girardeaus first Gun Violence Task Force meeting focused on an introduction to work being done by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to prevent gun violence and the Cape Girardeau Police Departments Gun Crime...
Sponsored Content: August Pop Culture Happenings
The happenings in August 50, 40 and 25 years ago saw Nixon resign, Mary Lou score a 10 and M. Night give his best twist.
1974
50 years ago
On Aug. 9, 1974, Richard Nixon resigned as President of the United States. Faced with the inevitability of his impeachment and removal from office due to the Watergate scandal and with public opinion having turned decisively against him, Nixon decided to resign. In a nationally-televised address from the Oval Office on the evening of Aug. 8, 1974, the president said, in part: I have never been a quitter. To leave office before my term is completed is abhorrent to every instinct in my body. But as President, I must put the interest of America first. The following morning, Aug. 9, Nixon submitted a signed letter of resignation to Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, becoming the only U.S. president to resign from office. Later that day, Vice President Gerald Ford took the oath of office in the East Room of the White House and his place as the thirty-eighth U.S. President.
1984
40 years ago
On Aug. 3, 1984, gymnast Mary Lou Retton won the individual all-around competition during the summer Olympics in Los Angeles and became the first American woman to win an Olympic gymnastics medal. Retton was engaged in a close battle with Ecaterina Szabo of Romania for the all-around gold medal. Trailing Szabo by 0.15 with two events to go, Retton scored perfect 10s on floor exercise and vault the last event in an especially dramatic fashion, as there had been fears her knee injury and surgery five weeks prior might impair her performance. Retton won the all-around gold medal by 0.05 points, beating Szabo to become the first female gymnast from outside Eastern Europe to win the individual all-around gold. She also became the first American woman to be an Olympic all-around champion an honor she alone held until 2004.
1999
25 yeras ago
On Aug. 6, 1984, The Sixth Sense, directed by M. Night Shyamalan and starring Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, and Haley Joel Osment, premiered. The story follows a child psychologist (Willis) who is trying to help a young boy (Osment) who says he can, See dead people. All the time. The film received critical acclaim, with praise for the cast performances, atmosphere, direction and the first of Shyamalans signature twist endings. It was nominated for six Academy Awards.