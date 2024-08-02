Sponsored Content: August Pop Culture Happenings

The happenings in August 50, 40 and 25 years ago saw Nixon resign, Mary Lou score a 10 and M. Night give his best twist.

1974

50 years ago

On Aug. 9, 1974, Richard Nixon resigned as President of the United States. Faced with the inevitability of his impeachment and removal from office due to the Watergate scandal and with public opinion having turned decisively against him, Nixon decided to resign. In a nationally-televised address from the Oval Office on the evening of Aug. 8, 1974, the president said, in part: I have never been a quitter. To leave office before my term is completed is abhorrent to every instinct in my body. But as President, I must put the interest of America first. The following morning, Aug. 9, Nixon submitted a signed letter of resignation to Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, becoming the only U.S. president to resign from office. Later that day, Vice President Gerald Ford took the oath of office in the East Room of the White House and his place as the thirty-eighth U.S. President.

1984

40 years ago

On Aug. 3, 1984, gymnast Mary Lou Retton won the individual all-around competition during the summer Olympics in Los Angeles and became the first American woman to win an Olympic gymnastics medal. Retton was engaged in a close battle with Ecaterina Szabo of Romania for the all-around gold medal. Trailing Szabo by 0.15 with two events to go, Retton scored perfect 10s on floor exercise and vault  the last event  in an especially dramatic fashion, as there had been fears her knee injury and surgery five weeks prior might impair her performance. Retton won the all-around gold medal by 0.05 points, beating Szabo to become the first female gymnast from outside Eastern Europe to win the individual all-around gold. She also became the first American woman to be an Olympic all-around champion  an honor she alone held until 2004.

1999

25 yeras ago

On Aug. 6, 1984, The Sixth Sense, directed by M. Night Shyamalan and starring Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, and Haley Joel Osment, premiered. The story follows a child psychologist (Willis) who is trying to help a young boy (Osment) who says he can, See dead people. All the time. The film received critical acclaim, with praise for the cast performances, atmosphere, direction and the first of Shyamalans signature twist endings. It was nominated for six Academy Awards.