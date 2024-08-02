Conservation Column: Fishing With Donald Duck

Photo by Jed Owen

You must have hooked a snapper! I remember my grandfather shouting as we jumped into a small row-boat on the edge of the pond.

Keep that line tight! he said, as my Donald Duck fishing pole bent under the strain of hooking the bottom-dwelling leviathan.

We rowed out to where the line entered the muddy pond water. Gramps rowed circles around my catch until, plink  the line, hook and all came free.

He musta spit it out, we lamented.

Years later, on the bank of some lake somewhere, I cast my line into a submerged log, and the hook stuck. But I knew the solution: Walk from side to side, change the angle enough to break the snag. I smirked a little as I remembered that day in the rowboat.

For the first time in my life, after years of telling schoolyard friends about the time I hooked a giant snapping turtle, I realized a hilarious truth: There was no turtle. There never was. Donald Duck, Gramps and I snagged a log. Something about Gramps sense of humor meant he could find the adventure in anything. Snagged logs are boring, but a giant turtle  thats a way to spin a yarn!

That day is 30 years past now, but I can still remember it so clearly. I think fishing is mostly about making memories. We have the phrase fishing tales in English for this very reason. Any angler worth their salt has a good fish tale, and every time its told, the fish fights a bit harder, pulls a bit more line and measures just a little longer. Making those kinds of memories is why millions of people spend their days casting patiently at an invisible world below. You never quite know what the next cast will bring.

If you are not a natural-born angler, the Department of Conservation can help you and your young ones get started. The Cape Girardeau Nature Center offers Discover Nature  Fishing clinics to teach you the basics: how to tie a knot that will hold, how to cast the line, where to find the fish and with what bait. These are all wonderful skills to build. But your mentorship allows us to pass down far more than these basics, including patience. Patience without a phone in the hand. Patience without constant screen time. Patience when the fish dont bite. Fishing teaches us to dream big.

Now is the time for you to find a kid, grab a fishing pole, head down to a shady bank somewhere with a simple bobber and worm, and give our young ones a lesson in the beauty of the outdoors. A first fish  or snapping turtle  can be life-changing. I wouldnt be the person I am today without that fight of a lifetime in Gramps rowboat. I wouldnt have the sense of adventure I feel whenever I head outdoors. I wouldnt be able to tell the story of the day where I caught that 100-pound catfish that broke the line right before I could pull it into the boat. I guess if Im being honest, it was only 95 pounds maybe 85.

Either way, go catch the big one, and take a little one with you, and let them tell their own tales.

Alex Holmes is the assistant manager for the Missouri Department of Conservations Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. Alex has a passion for outdoor education and can be found fishing and floating Missouris beautiful streams and swamps when not at work.