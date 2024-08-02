Seeing and Being Seen Through a Photographer's Eyes

-
-
-
-
-
-
SEMO faculty member selected for NEH Institute on Higher EducationSoutheast Missouri State University assistant professor of Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education Brooke Clubbs was recently selected to participate in a four-week program with the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Institute on the...
-
-
Southbound, northbound I-55 in Scott County to be reduced for guardrail repairsSouthbound Interstate 55 in Scott County from mile marker 84.2 to mile marker 84.4 near Benton will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform guardrail repairs. According to a Missouri Department of...
-
-
-
Meet Double Take: The twin band making waves in the local music sceneWe all know the sibling bands of the Jackson Five, the Jonas Brothers and Alvin and the Chipmunks, but get ready to meet a local twin band, Double Take, which has started making waves in the local music scene...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DOT approves flights from Cape to Chicago9Commercial flights from Cape Girardeau directly to Chicago will soon return. The U.S. Department of Transportation issued an order approving a request made by Contour Airlines to replace Cape Girardeau Regional Airports service from the current...
-
New recovery community center opens in SikestonSIKESTON A new recovery community center in Sikeston called We Do Recover Community Center has opened as part of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change. Ryan Essex, chief operating officer of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change, a behavioral...
-
-
Scott County election Q&A: Five vying for Scott County First District Commissioner1BENTON, Mo. Scott County voters have several candidates to choose from in the race for the First District Commissioner in the Aug. 6 Primary Election. On the Republican ballot, voters will choose between five candidates: David F. Hough, John...
-
Scott County election Q&A: Seven set sights on second district commissioner seatBENTON, Mo. Seven candidates six on the Republican ballot and one on the Democratic ballot are competing for the position of the Scott County Second District Commissioner in the Aug. 6 primary election. On the Republican ballot, voters will...
-
Election Q&A: Caudle challenging Branam for Scott County coronerBENTON, Mo. Several local races in Scott County are contested in the upcoming Aug. 6 Primary Election. Among those is the race for coroner. On the Republican ballot, voters will choose between incumbent Scott Branam and challenger John Cody...
-
-
Local News 7/29/24Hovis, Green seek GOP nomination for District 146 House of Representatives seat2District 146 Rep. Barry Hovis is seeking to once again become the Republican nominee for the seat and enter his final term, while first-time candidate Lucas Green is opposing the the incumbent during the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Hovis of...
-
Local News 7/29/24Burger, Dinkins and Turner seek GOP nomination for District 27 Senate2Three Republican candidates are facing off for the party's nomination for Missouris District 27 Senate seat currently held by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder who is running for lieutenant governor. District 148 Rep. Jamie Burger, of Benton is leaving...
-
Most read 7/29/24Reagan becomes nursing home administrator at Chateau Girardeau1The Chateau Girardeau has named Chelsie Reagan as its vice president of health services/nursing home administrator. She had served as its interim administrator since early June, having previously served as the nursing homes vice president of...
-
-
-
-
Most read 7/25/24Strategies, community voices highlight first Gun Violence Task Force meeting12The City of Cape Girardeaus first Gun Violence Task Force meeting focused on an introduction to work being done by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to prevent gun violence and the Cape Girardeau Police Departments Gun Crime...
-
Seeing and Being Seen Through a Photographer's Eyes
What does it look like to be an older American?
Too often in our youth-obsessed American society, we dont get to know, or we see a stereotypical version of the experience, or others speak for people who are in the retired demographic. But we want to learn directly from the people who are a part of this group. So here, inspired by The New York Times story Its Fun to Be Alive: 13 older photographers show us their work and themselves, we see how people who are retired view the world and themselves.
Here, photographer Leni Santoro shares photographs from her body of work about seeing and being seen while in her 70s.
My grandfather gave me my very first camera. A Kodak Brownie Holiday. He said look at the world with four eyes; two for you and two for me. I have done this all of my life. I took pictures of my family, the houses I lived in, the food I cooked. Sometimes, the two eyes were for the bride at her wedding to be shared with a family. Sometimes, I used those eyes to share photos of a story in a newspaper. Now, I take pictures of memories.
Tucked away in the garden are pieces of my life, little reminders of times long ago. My memories are invisible to others who see only a splash of color, an old statue or two, a favorite flower or a birds nest bottle.
But now, in the quiet time of my life, after a life of photographing others, I spend a few hours photographing these.
There is the flamingo that reminds me of time spent in Florida and in San Diego at the zoo with my children. A birds nest bottle from Colonial Williamsburg. A gnome that brings to mind the first book I bought for my first daughter. And a shaft of grass laden with seeds, that in its ripening speaks of times when dreams of being anything and everything were as spread out before me as the grass upon the hillside.