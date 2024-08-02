The Best Books Club Column: "West With Giraffes," by Lynda Rutledge

-
SEMO faculty member selected for NEH Institute on Higher EducationSoutheast Missouri State University assistant professor of Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education Brooke Clubbs was recently selected to participate in a four-week program with the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Institute on the...
Southbound, northbound I-55 in Scott County to be reduced for guardrail repairsSouthbound Interstate 55 in Scott County from mile marker 84.2 to mile marker 84.4 near Benton will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform guardrail repairs. According to a Missouri Department of...
Meet Double Take: The twin band making waves in the local music sceneWe all know the sibling bands of the Jackson Five, the Jonas Brothers and Alvin and the Chipmunks, but get ready to meet a local twin band, Double Take, which has started making waves in the local music scene...
DOT approves flights from Cape to Chicago9Commercial flights from Cape Girardeau directly to Chicago will soon return. The U.S. Department of Transportation issued an order approving a request made by Contour Airlines to replace Cape Girardeau Regional Airports service from the current...
New recovery community center opens in SikestonSIKESTON A new recovery community center in Sikeston called We Do Recover Community Center has opened as part of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change. Ryan Essex, chief operating officer of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change, a behavioral...
Scott County election Q&A: Five vying for Scott County First District Commissioner1BENTON, Mo. Scott County voters have several candidates to choose from in the race for the First District Commissioner in the Aug. 6 Primary Election. On the Republican ballot, voters will choose between five candidates: David F. Hough, John...
Scott County election Q&A: Seven set sights on second district commissioner seatBENTON, Mo. Seven candidates six on the Republican ballot and one on the Democratic ballot are competing for the position of the Scott County Second District Commissioner in the Aug. 6 primary election. On the Republican ballot, voters will...
Election Q&A: Caudle challenging Branam for Scott County coronerBENTON, Mo. Several local races in Scott County are contested in the upcoming Aug. 6 Primary Election. Among those is the race for coroner. On the Republican ballot, voters will choose between incumbent Scott Branam and challenger John Cody...
Local News 7/29/24Hovis, Green seek GOP nomination for District 146 House of Representatives seat2District 146 Rep. Barry Hovis is seeking to once again become the Republican nominee for the seat and enter his final term, while first-time candidate Lucas Green is opposing the the incumbent during the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Hovis of...
Local News 7/29/24Burger, Dinkins and Turner seek GOP nomination for District 27 Senate2Three Republican candidates are facing off for the party's nomination for Missouris District 27 Senate seat currently held by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder who is running for lieutenant governor. District 148 Rep. Jamie Burger, of Benton is leaving...
Most read 7/29/24Reagan becomes nursing home administrator at Chateau Girardeau1The Chateau Girardeau has named Chelsie Reagan as its vice president of health services/nursing home administrator. She had served as its interim administrator since early June, having previously served as the nursing homes vice president of...
Most read 7/25/24Strategies, community voices highlight first Gun Violence Task Force meeting12The City of Cape Girardeaus first Gun Violence Task Force meeting focused on an introduction to work being done by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to prevent gun violence and the Cape Girardeau Police Departments Gun Crime...
The Best Books Club Column: "West With Giraffes," by Lynda Rutledge
Im going to share a little secret with you: Dont tell anyone, but a few months ago, I realized I had gasp! lost my love for reading.
Shocking, isnt it? I mean, reading had always been my favorite hobby. Id been happily reading four to seven books a week for more decades than I care to admit, I chose to major in English as an undergraduate and to earn a Masters degree in English, I spent several decades trying to persuade students in my English classes to love reading as much as I did, and I write a column based on reading books. I couldnt just lose my love for reading, for goodness sake!
Yet, I had.
There was no time to waste. With a column deadline looming, I had to choose a good book, read it sigh and write about it. Days passed, and I was beginning to despair when I overheard two ladies at a local café chatting about a book they had both read and thoroughly enjoyed.
As I continued to listen to their enthusiastic discussion a.k.a. eavesdrop on their conversation I simultaneously purchased and downloaded the book onto my iPad.
Two minutes later, I was reading West With Giraffes (2021), and within just a couple of pages, I was hooked. Lynda Rutledges novel opens in September 1938 and is loosely based on actual events. World War I was only 20 years past, and Americans were struggling to survive the Great Depression while warily watching Hitler maneuver through Europe.
On Sept. 23, a ship from present-day Kenya arrived after barely surviving what was until then the most devastating hurricane to ever hit the upper East Coast. Aboard that ship were two young Ugandan giraffes, one of them seriously injured in the storm. The ships crew unloaded the two young giraffes and handed them off to San Diego Zoo head keeper Charley Smith Old Man in the novel who was determined to transport them in a crate on a dilapidated truck across the length of the U.S. to the San Diego Zoo.
Rutledge combines that 12-day mad dash across the country on roads totally unlike those we traverse today with a totally inexperienced teenage truck driver on the run from the law, an enigmatic head keeper, a crooked villain or two, a run-away wife, a touch of teenage and innocent romantic desire and much more to create a rollicking adventure.
West With Giraffes was, as my grandpa would say, just the tonic I needed to recapture my love for reading. Every time I opened the book and slipped into the captivating world of Boy and Girl and the lives of Old Man and Woody Nickel corny name, but I love it I left behind my own.
Thats what hobbies and pastimes do. For a time, at least, they take us out of our daily routines, giving us respite from the small blips and even, thank goodness, from larger trials. They allow us the time we need to be refreshed and restored. They grant us the space to create and to enjoy something different, something better.
I hope in the coming weeks, you make the time to revisit old hobbies, maybe even one you have seemingly lost interest in. Leave behind the world around you and shake loose any weariness that weighs you down. Let the tonic of hobbies and pastimes restore and rejuvenate you.
Well consider these and other thoughts during our Facebook Live at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5:
1. Woody and Red, although close in age, live what seems to be very different lives. Are their lives actually all that different? Explain.
2. At the beginning of the novel, Woody looks for a way to get to California. Why?
3. The relationship between Old Man and Woody is an intriguing one. What do the two very different men learn from each other?
4. Red has a bucket list. Do you have a similar list? How is it like or unlike Reds?
5. Of the various characters in West With Giraffes, who would you most like to meet and why?
Coming Up
Our September selection is a book I first read when it was published in 2012, the first in a series of to date 17 books featuring a beautiful autistic investigator, murder, forged art, an international art thief and much, much more. The Gauguin Connection by bestselling author Estelle Ryan is available through Missouri Evergreen and Libby both through the Cape Girardeau Public Library and through local and online booksellers. It is available in hard copy and as both an ebook and an audio book.
Patti Miinch, a resident of Cape Girardeau, is an author, mother and mother-in-law of two, grandmother of five and retired educator; while she has many loves, spending time with her family, sports, travel and reading top the list.