Faces of Southeast Missouri: Dr. Jim Hoffman

-
-
-
-
-
-
SEMO faculty member selected for NEH Institute on Higher EducationSoutheast Missouri State University assistant professor of Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education Brooke Clubbs was recently selected to participate in a four-week program with the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Institute on the...
-
-
Southbound, northbound I-55 in Scott County to be reduced for guardrail repairsSouthbound Interstate 55 in Scott County from mile marker 84.2 to mile marker 84.4 near Benton will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform guardrail repairs. According to a Missouri Department of...
-
-
-
Meet Double Take: The twin band making waves in the local music sceneWe all know the sibling bands of the Jackson Five, the Jonas Brothers and Alvin and the Chipmunks, but get ready to meet a local twin band, Double Take, which has started making waves in the local music scene...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DOT approves flights from Cape to Chicago9Commercial flights from Cape Girardeau directly to Chicago will soon return. The U.S. Department of Transportation issued an order approving a request made by Contour Airlines to replace Cape Girardeau Regional Airports service from the current...
-
New recovery community center opens in SikestonSIKESTON A new recovery community center in Sikeston called We Do Recover Community Center has opened as part of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change. Ryan Essex, chief operating officer of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change, a behavioral...
-
-
Scott County election Q&A: Five vying for Scott County First District Commissioner1BENTON, Mo. Scott County voters have several candidates to choose from in the race for the First District Commissioner in the Aug. 6 Primary Election. On the Republican ballot, voters will choose between five candidates: David F. Hough, John...
-
Scott County election Q&A: Seven set sights on second district commissioner seatBENTON, Mo. Seven candidates six on the Republican ballot and one on the Democratic ballot are competing for the position of the Scott County Second District Commissioner in the Aug. 6 primary election. On the Republican ballot, voters will...
-
Election Q&A: Caudle challenging Branam for Scott County coronerBENTON, Mo. Several local races in Scott County are contested in the upcoming Aug. 6 Primary Election. Among those is the race for coroner. On the Republican ballot, voters will choose between incumbent Scott Branam and challenger John Cody...
-
-
Local News 7/29/24Hovis, Green seek GOP nomination for District 146 House of Representatives seat2District 146 Rep. Barry Hovis is seeking to once again become the Republican nominee for the seat and enter his final term, while first-time candidate Lucas Green is opposing the the incumbent during the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Hovis of...
-
Local News 7/29/24Burger, Dinkins and Turner seek GOP nomination for District 27 Senate2Three Republican candidates are facing off for the party's nomination for Missouris District 27 Senate seat currently held by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder who is running for lieutenant governor. District 148 Rep. Jamie Burger, of Benton is leaving...
-
Most read 7/29/24Reagan becomes nursing home administrator at Chateau Girardeau1The Chateau Girardeau has named Chelsie Reagan as its vice president of health services/nursing home administrator. She had served as its interim administrator since early June, having previously served as the nursing homes vice president of...
-
-
-
-
Most read 7/25/24Strategies, community voices highlight first Gun Violence Task Force meeting12The City of Cape Girardeaus first Gun Violence Task Force meeting focused on an introduction to work being done by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to prevent gun violence and the Cape Girardeau Police Departments Gun Crime...
-
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Dr. Jim Hoffman
Dr. Jim Hoffman is a retired pediatrician and medical missionary. Originally from York, Pa., he became interested in medicine after taking a health course in school.
An aptitude test pointed him in the same direction. Hoffman spent four years at Elizabethtown College before attending medical school at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He was the first person in his family to graduate from college.
After graduation, he and his wife Linda moved to Texas, where he completed his residency of pediatrics at Texas A&M College of Medicine. In 1981, they settled in Cape Girardeau, where Hoffman established a private medical practice. In 1984, he went on his first mission trip to Haiti.
As a kid, we would have missionaries come to our church, Hoffman says. That always interested me quite a bit. As a Christian, my faith is my motivator taking the good news to people and caring for their physical and spiritual needs.
In Haiti, Hoffman saw medical conditions that werent common in the United States, conditions like malnutrition, parasites, skin diseases and mosquito-born illnesses. Seeing people who truly needed medical care stretched him as a physician.
Since that first trip, Hoffman has traveled to Malawi, Burkina Faso, Brazil, Nicaragua, Mexico, Honduras and Kenya. Many locations he returns to year after year. Each time, the experience is different, but the mission is almost always the same: prevention and education.
Our focus is to go and see sick kids, Hoffman says. We treat if we can and refer [to local hospitals or even to hospitals in the United States] if we cant. But treating coughs, colds and diarrhea wont change a community; education does.
In Kenya, his team offers prenatal clinics, where they hand out vitamins and folic acid. When they noticed the correlation between co-sleeping and infant death, the team brought in boxinettes, a sleeping box that originated in Finland, that provides a safe place for babies to sleep. According to Hoffman, the biggest challenge is changing culture. Some customs are detrimental, but the practices are generational. And its Hoffmans job to work with what he has.
In Central Mexico, at a church adopted by Hoffmans local church Lynwood Baptist, the missions team hosts medical clinics and hands out wheelchairs to those in need. In Kenya, Hoffman gives check-ups to the girls, a group of five elderly women ranging in age from 79 to 107 who live in the bush. In Burkina Faso, the team helps with the schools. Traveling in groups of six to 12, each missionary offers a different trade or skill some in construction, others as teachers or plumbers.
As a physician, Hoffman knows there will be hundreds of local people waiting to see him.
The pace is a lot faster [on mission], Hoffman says. We work early in the morning and may not get done until late at night. I dont want to turn anyone away.
Even though the work is long, Hoffman says he enjoys interacting with people from other cultures and eating different food. When in Honduras, he eats pataste con queso, or melon with cheese. In Kenya, he eats wimbi, a millet porridge, and mandazi, a fried bread. Over the years, hes learned Spanish, though a translator is available. And when hes not serving on a mission, Hoffman travels with his family. Hes been to 36 countries.
My dad and grandad were travelers, Hoffman says. My son is the same way. Theres a whole world out there. But if you cant travel for health or because of finances volunteer where you are. You have to look beyond yourself, to help people less fortunate.