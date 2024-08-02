Community Cookbook: Make brisket with Ted Haertling from Perryville, Mo.

Photo by Megan McClanahan

Ted Haertling, born and raised in Perryville, Mo., says he grew up in a tight-knit family. The middle child of three, he remembers cooking with his mom in the kitchen and helping his dad smoke hogs for the whole neighborhood.

Whether it was a graduation party, fundraiser or something at church, the events always centered around the food being served. From a young age, Haertling understood food brought everyone together. As an adult, it has become his passion to prepare top-quality food for friends, family and the community to enjoy.

Im a meat-and-potato guy, the heart and soul, Haertling says. Its important to start with good-quality meat and ingredients. Its true that Good food aint cheap, and cheap food aint good.

Haertling cooks chicken, pork, beef and fish but relies heavily on his own experience, as well as the expertise of his vendors and butchers, when deciding which meats to purchase. Haertling says for brisket, a two-muscle meat, there is a connected cap and a flat. When the fattier cap is trimmed away, the flat provides a leaner portion of meat, perfect for smoking and slicing. Haertling has learned a better cut of meat lends to less waste and better taste.

In the early 2000s, Haertling and his brother Andy built a replica of their dads smoker, which Haertling says, was a spitting image of it and worked amazingly well. But Haertling knew he wanted a bigger size, something that could be used at home but could also travel and feed a large crowd. He attended events throughout the area to see what other people used and started making mental notes, asking questions and saving money to build the smoker he has today.

My wife [Melissa] knew I was making plans to build it and surprised me by putting a deposit on [the smoker] for my birthday in 2017, Haertling says. The [smokers] name Station 713 comes from [the date of my birthday, July 13], but also because [on this unit], I can fry a batch of fish in seven minutes, or smoke a brisket in 13 hours, or do anything in between.

Photo by Megan McClanahan

Haertlings mobile cook station is 15 feet long and includes a 36 x 60-inch, five-rack rotisserie, a jet burner shrimp boiler, two five-gallon deep fryers, a charcoal steak grill and a 36-inch flat-top griddle. He is in the process of adding a handwashing sink and flag pole extension.

This August, Haertling will travel to Waterloo, Ill., to cook for 350 people gathering to raise money for Folds of Honor, an organization that provides scholarships to the spouses and children of Americas fallen or disabled military and the families of Americas first responders. Haertling plans to take his dad, Gene, a Navy veteran, and his father-in-law, Kevin.

McCoy Construction and Forestry, Haertlings employer, supports his efforts at community events by covering the cost of food and materials. He chose yellow as a color on his smoker to match the construction industry hes been a part of for 25 years.

For Haertling, preparation and presentation is an important part of the process. Once he sets a target time to serve the food, he works backward, setting thresholds and staying on task to meet his goals. His wife, who learned to cook from her grandmother, helps choose and prepare the side dishes, paying attention to detail and adding that extra special touch.

[Melissa] steps it up a whole other level with the sides, Haertling says. Your nose invites you, but when you go through the line [to eat], your eyes tell you yes or no. You can tell when someone has put time and effort into it.

When cooking brisket, Haertling knows it will be a 48-hour process. His meat comes frozen, so it needs to be unthawed before seasoning. He uses a generous coating of Black and Tan and Whats Your Beef  a nice blend of sweet, not spicy. After seasoning, the covered meat returns to the fridge and marinates for 24 hours before going in the smoker for six hours.

While many competitors recommend 13 hours for a brisket, Haertling enjoys the quicker cook.

Brisket will never be steak, Haertling says. But if you do it right, its just as good.

Photo by Megan McClanahan

Smoked Brisket

Ingredients

1 Prime-grade brisket flat

Seasoning of choice

Favorite barbecue sauce (Haertling says thinner is better)

Additional materials: Wood chips, peach paper

Additional tools: Meat thermometer, electric meat slicer

If meat is frozen, thaw it in the fridge for 24 hours.

Place meat in a sealed container, add generous seasoning of choice and place back in the refrigerator for an additional 24 hours.

Before cooking, bring brisket to room temperature for one hour. This keeps the meat from searing hot on the outside, allowing it to cook evenly.

Once your smoker reaches 275 to 300 degrees, place the brisket fat side up on the rack for three hours, maintaining the temperature with additional wood chips.

After three hours, flip the brisket flat-side down for an additional hour.

For the final two hours, remove the brisket and wrap it completely in peach paper, placing it back in the smoker, fat side up, until the meat reaches an internal temperature of 190 to 200 degrees.

Once the brisket is removed from the smoker, allow it to sit in the peach paper for an hour before slicing and serving with your favorite sauce.

When cooking for a crowd, a good rule of thumb is ¼ to 1/3 pounds of meat per person. A 10-pound brisket should feed 30 people.