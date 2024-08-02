Back in Time Column: Transcription for researchers

Photo by Sear Greyson

Transcription is vital to archival work. Archivists fight a continual battle against deterioration, and the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center is no exception. Paper and electronic records alike will slowly degrade, and information loss can happen, which is very bad.

Every time a record is handled, theres a chance it could be damaged. Oils from fingertips, tugging too hard on a page or spine, shuffling papers too quickly or in a tight spot, are all hazardous to a book or piece of paper.

So, dedicated staff and volunteers have, throughout the years, created transcriptions that preserve information from the original, so the original can be better preserved.

But how do we transcribe records? There are several methods, each with its merits and drawbacks, but I will walk you through two processes we use or have used here at the Archive:

Deed records through 1850

Several years ago, Bill Eddleman, longtime Genealogical Society officer and State Historical Society of Missouris Cape Girardeau Research Center associate director, transcribed deed records for Cape Girardeau County through 1850. These transcriptions are indexed and available to review at the Archive Center. All deed records for the county are available online through the Recorder of Deeds office, for a small fee  the index is free to review  but since they are handwritten, the records cant be searched by keyword. One must go through them one by one.

Thats where the transcriptions come in handy. Bill typed up all of the relevant information from each record  involved parties, location of the land, dates of transactions, record number  and they are searchable through the index. Sometimes, wills were recorded in the deed books, so information from those, too, is included in the transcriptions.

Church records

Many online resources make transcribing much easier. For example, a remote volunteer and I are working together online to transcribe church records. Many file-sharing programs are available; I have used Dropbox and Google Drive. They dont pay me to tout their services, and there are definitely others I havent used. Security isnt great on Dropbox or Google Drive, so I would recommend physically transferring files by flash drive, external hard drive or SD card and using the file-sharing service to send spreadsheets of the transcribed information to each other. That way, youre not duplicating effort, and theres another set of eyes on each others work.

Some of the Archives church records are on microfilm, and we have a digital microfilm reader that can create a PDF of microfilm records. Its also possible to photograph the physical books and convert those photos to PDFs.

Making information accessible and relevant to researchers helps keep all research sites vibrant and connected to researchers. Every entry into a spreadsheet helps. For further reading, visit www.capecounty.us/recorder-of-deeds.