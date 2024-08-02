Poem: Have You ... Then

Photo by Bruno Guerrero

Have you ever gazed into the evening sky?

Or seen the morning fog nestled in the hills?

Have you ever seen a majestic eagle fly?

Or a monarch butterfly dressed in all its frills?

Have you ever heard the gurgle of the mountain stream?

Or the whippoorwill as it soars so high above?

Have you been there to hear a bobcat scream?

Or the mating call of a mourning dove?

Have you stopped to smell the fragrance of a floribunda rose?

Or noticed the sweetness of honeysuckle in the air?

Have you wandered in the field where the wildflower grows?

Or enjoyed the fresh rain smell that penetrates everywhere?

Have you enjoyed the taste of wild grapes under a full moon?

Or ever cracked a hickory nut to enjoy its tangy flesh?

Have you ever cut into a persimmon to find a fork, knife or spoon?

Or ever ate a mushroom the day it came up fresh?

Have you ever touched a hot rock in the scourging summer sun?

Or felt the softness of a little bunnys tail?

Have you walked barefooted in the wet grass when the day had just begun?

Or traced your index finger along the small home of a snail?

Then you must know what an awesome God we have.

He has all things under his control.

He gave us his Son us poor sinners to save.

So commit yourself to him  your heart, your mind and your soul.

Mel Schmidt is a retired CPA who claims only to be a part-time poet for special occasions and has no claim to fame. He and his wife reside in Cape Girardeau.