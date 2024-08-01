For release immediately, with photo

August 1, 2024

DARBY FINANCIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE MONTH

Kelly Darby of Jackson, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen of America, was financial representative of the month in the Missouri East Region for the month of July.

Darby joined Modern Woodmen in November 2010. Modern Woodmen is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance, annuity, and security products to over 717,000 members nationwide.

For more information contact Kelly at 573-986-1781 or the Regional Office at 573-701-0163.

