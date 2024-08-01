*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club supports Avenue of Flags

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by DAVID CANTRELL
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Don Beckham, Cape Noon Lions Club Foundation President, presents check for $10,000 to The Avenue of Flags Chairman, David Cantrell.

Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club supports Avenue of Flags!

