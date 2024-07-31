Help United Way Stuff the Bus

-
Editorial (7/31/24)Its nearly time SEMO District FairThis years SEMO District Fair will be here soon Saturday, Sept. 7, through Saturday, Sept. 14, at the fairgrounds in Cape Girardeau. All the familiar attractions will be back food and fun at the carnival, agricultural exhibits and loads of...
Column (7/30/24)How shadowy insiders orchestrated Bidens rise, fallIn March 2020, all the major Democratic primary candidates abruptly, mysteriously, and in near unison withdrew from the presidential race, ceding the nomination to Joe Biden. Yet Biden had lost the first three races in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada...
Editorial (7/29/24)Major contests, two amendments on Missouris August ballotThe Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election in Missouri will feature local, state and federal candidates. Voters will also decide on two constitutional amendments: Amendment 1, which proposes property tax benefits for day care centers, and Amendment 4,...
Column (7/29/24)What a real pro-worker GOP would look likeMembers of the new right wing of the Republican Party have proclaimed themselves the champions of the working class. I am sure they mean it, despite many of them being among the elite of the elite. And because so many are lawyers including those...
Column (7/29/24)Sorry, everyone Oswald still acted aloneAll we need to know about the Deep State, we supposedly learned when John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. In the aftermath of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, Sean Davis of the conservative website The Federalist wrote on X, "They...
Column (7/27/24)Is replacing President Biden as his partys nominee an attack on Democracy? HardlyAlas, the coronation of Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee is complete. Democrats are surprisingly ecstatic with the decision, and Republicans, or at least the Trump campaign is very cross about it, complaining that democracy has been...
Column (7/26/24)George Washington foresaw todays irresponsible, immoral leadership in WashingtonIn President Joe Bidens announcement on social media of his decision to not run for reelection, he ticked off the many wonderful achievements during his three and a half years in the nations highest office. But if things are so great, as Biden...
Editorial (7/26/24)Gun violence task force a big ask with big stakesFew things mar a communitys reputation and can hamper growth and prosperity like gun violence. From a cold-blooded murder for a particular, if inconsequential reason, to a haphazard wrong place/wrong time accidental shooting, Cape Girardeau is...
Column (7/25/24)Democrats lied about Biden, and got caughtThey didnt soulfully consider President Joe Bidens marked decline and decide, for the good of him, his party and the country, that he had to step down. They lied, and they got caught. The Democratic Party line on Biden was that he had turned...
Editorial (7/24/24)People are the star attraction at Jackson HomecomersFestivals usually have a star attraction dogwoods and azaleas in Charleston or jumping mules at East Perry County Community Fair to tie the associated events to a common theme. For the annual weeklong Jackson Homecomers in Uptown Jackson, the...
Editorial (7/22/24)Stars and Stripes Museum embarks on expansion to honor military journalism legacyThe Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of military journalism. This institution, dedicated to the history of the Stars and Stripes newspaper, is embarking on an ambitious expansion project that...
Editorial (7/19/24)SEMO cybersecurity program earns federal recognitionThrough the ages, information has been a valuable commodity, and because of that, bad actors have tried to take it even if it wasnt theirs. Weve gotten better about protecting our personal, commercial and governmental financial, medical and...
Editorial (7/17/24)Semoball Awards: Southeast Missouris annual high school athletics promSoutheast Missouris annual high school athletics prom the Semoball Awards, presented by Mercy Health lived up to the billing Friday night, July 12, with New Madrid County Centrals Jadis Jones and Kennetts Handley McAtee being named king and...
Editorial (7/15/24)The growing impact of Muddy River Marathon on local not-for-profitsIn the 1994 movie "Forrest Gump", the films namesake, played by Tom Hanks, says, "Now you wouldnt believe me if I told you, but I could run like the wind blows. From that day on, if I was ever going somewhere, I was running! ...
Editorial (7/12/24)Behavioral health unit will continue its work under new ownershipNot every call for law enforcement help involves a law and order issue. Often nearly five times per day from 2020 through 2022, according to Cape Girardeau Police Department statistics the situation isnt of a criminal or civil nature. Its a...
Editorial (7/10/24)Consider answering a prayer by adoptingPossum Trot, Texas, is a little unincorporated community in Shelby County, Texas. Its closer to Shreveport, Louisiana, than it is any of the Texas centers of Dallas, Houston or Austin. But the community is the subject of a movie focused on real...
Letter (7/9/24)An Americans thoughts on July 4thThis July 4th, I am wondering what it means to be an American anymore. I used to believe it meant a shared sense of values, morals and a deep love of country combined with a commitment to democracy and freedom. A collective knowing of the difference...
Help United Way Stuff the Bus
A ritual of late summer for parents and guardians of school-aged youngsters is a shopping trip for supplies.
And those supply lists seem to get longer and more expensive each year.
Enter United Way of Southeast Missouri.
UW is again sponsoring its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive. The drive collects supplies for area children in need and comes during the states tax-free weekend, during which certain school-related items are exempt from sales taxes.
This years event will be Saturday, Aug. 3, at participating Walmart locations in Cape Girardeau, Fredericktown, Jackson, Kennett, Malden, Perryville, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston.
Representatives of schools throughout the region will be on hand to encourage shoppers to purchase extra supplies for the drive. Some will have school buses present as visual reminders of the drive.
The supplies go to area schools, and officials there will distribute them to those in need.
Needed supplies include single-subject notebooks, mechanical pencils, filler paper, two-pocket folders, ink pens, Crayola 24-count crayons, two-pack of pink erasers, school glue, scissors and three-pack of glue sticks.
Cant make it to one of the collection sites Saturday? No problem. Visit www.bit.ly/stuff-the-bus-semo24 to make a financial donation.
Young people and their parents/guardians have plenty on their plate as a new school year rolls around. They shouldnt have to stress over supplies.
Support United Ways Stuff the Bus if you can.
