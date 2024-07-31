Editorial

This years SEMO District Fair will be here soon  Saturday, Sept. 7, through Saturday, Sept. 14, at the fairgrounds in Cape Girardeau.

All the familiar attractions will be back  food and fun at the carnival, agricultural exhibits and loads of entertainment.

As usual, a parade from Capaha Park to the fairgrounds will kick off the week at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 7.

Highlighting this years entertainment will be a Dual Demolition Derby, Sept. 7 and Sept. 14; Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on Tuesday, Sept. 10; Reckless Kelly, Wednesday, Sept. 11; Elton Dan and the Rocket Band, Thursday, Sept. 12; and a Hot Rod Truck and Tractor Pull, Friday, Sept. 13. For tickets, visit www.semofair.vbotickets.com/events.

River Radios HEARTLAND IDOL competition will be Monday, Sept. 9. The event is free.

Free daily entertainment will include Chris Perondi-Stunt Dog Productions and Kenny Ahern-Family Comedy.

Discounted carnival armbands are on sale now through the fairs website, www.semofair.com.

See the website for a full schedule of events.

Remember  many local charitable groups use the fair as a major fundraiser, so those cheeseburger or lemonade calories are counting toward a good cause.

We look forward to seeing you there.