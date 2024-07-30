Prayer 7-30-24

More to explore
DOT approves flights from Cape to ChicagoCommercial flights from Cape Girardeau directly to Chicago will soon return. The U.S. Department of Transportation issued an order approving a request made by Contour Airlines to replace Cape Girardeau Regional Airports service from the current...
New recovery community center opens in SikestonSIKESTON A new recovery community center in Sikeston called We Do Recover Community Center has opened as part of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change. Ryan Essex, chief operating officer of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change, a behavioral...
Scott County election Q&A: Five vying for Scott County First District CommissionerBENTON, Mo. Scott County voters have several candidates to choose from in the race for the First District Commissioner in the Aug. 6 Primary Election. On the Republican ballot, voters will choose between five candidates: David F. Hough, John...
Election Q&A: Caudle challenging Branam for Scott County coronerBENTON, Mo. Several local races in Scott County are contested in the upcoming Aug. 6 Primary Election. Among those is the race for coroner. On the Republican ballot, voters will choose between incumbent Scott Branam and challenger John Cody...
Scott County election Q&A: Seven set sights on second district commissioner seatBENTON, Mo. Seven candidates six on the Republican ballot and one on the Democratic ballot are competing for the position of the Scott County Second District Commissioner in the Aug. 6 primary election. On the Republican ballot, voters will...
Disaster-relief applicant briefings for local not-for-profits, governments set for Monday, TuesdaySIKESTON Following last week's federal disaster declaration for multiple severe weather systems that impacted Missouri from May 19 through 27, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) will conduct applicant briefings Monday, July 29,...
Voters connect with candidates at chambers of commerce meet and greet2With hundreds of candidates running for party nominations ahead of Missouris Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary elections, it can be difficult for voters to interact with the people who could represent them. This is where political forums, rallies and other...
Hovis, Green seek GOP nomination for District 146 House of Representatives seatDistrict 146 Rep. Barry Hovis is seeking to once again become the Republican nominee for the seat and enter his final term, while first-time candidate Lucas Green is opposing the the incumbent during the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Hovis of...
Cape Girardeau County Public Administrator race features two seeking GOP nominationFollowing the unexpected death of Cape Girardeau County Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel, two candidates hope to receive the Republican nomination for the office during the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. County public administrators serve,...
Three seeking GOP nomination for District 27 SenateThree Republican candidates are facing off for the party's nomination for Missouris District 27 Senate seat currently held by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder who is running for lieutenant governor. District 148 Rep. Jamie Burger, of Benton is leaving...
Bohnert, Ellis seek GOP nomination for Perry County CoronerIncumbent Perry County Coroner William Bill Bohnert looks to serve another term but must first defeat Meghan Buerck Ellis in the Tuesday, Aug. 6 Republican primary. Bohnert has spent the past eight years serving as Perry Countys coroner, while...
Perry County District 2 associate commissioner race: Five Republicans vying for seatPerry Countys incumbent District 2 associate commissioner Keith Hoehn looks to keep his seat by becoming the Republican nominee during the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Hoehn, a farm and heavy equipment mechanic, faces three challengers for...
Six Republicans seeking Cape County Coroner seatSix candidates are vying for the Republican nomination for the Cape Girardeau County coroner position during the upcoming primary election. In addition to incumbent Wavis Jordan who was removed from the office following felony charges accusing him...
Two seeking GOP nomination for Perry County District 1 associate commissionerIncumbent Perry County District 1 Associate Commissioner Jay Wengert looks to hold his position against challenger Jeff Bohnert as the two prepare for the upcoming Tuesday, Aug. 6, Republican primary election. Wengert, a business owner, has held the...
Henson, Maxwell seeking GOP nomination for Cape Girardeau County treasurerFollowing the retirement announcement of longtime Cape Girardeau County treasurer Roger Hudson, two candidates have filed to run in the Republican primary. Experienced banker and chairperson of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee...
Cape Girardeau County District 1 Associate Commissioner race features five candidates3Five Republican candidates will face off on primary election day to replace current commissioner Paul Koeper, who isnt running for re-election, for the Cape Girardeau County District 1 associate commissioner seat. The five-person race features five...
Two seek Republican nomination for District 145 House of Representatives1Republicans Dave Soto and Bryant Wolfin will go head-to-head for the Republican nomination for state House of Representatives District 145 seat, currently held by Rep. Rick Francis who is serving his fourth and final term. Soto of Perryville is...
KCPD funding, child care tax breaks: Missouris August ballot issues explainedKansas City officials have another chance next month to fend off an attempt by Missouri lawmakers to force the city to spend more of its revenue on policing. But despite opposition from Kansas City leaders and activists, theres no formal campaign...
Key details for Cape Girardeau County voters ahead of Tuesdays primary electionThe 2024 primary election is coming next week on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers has compiled details county residents need to know before heading to the polls. First, voters need to know what ballot they will choose...
