*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

East Prairie City Clerk Receives Certification

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Megan Eldridge
Monday, July 22, 2024

The City of East Prairies city clerk, Lori Lemons, has received the designation as a Master Municipal Clerk through the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC). This certification requires a combination of education and experience.

The IIMC is made up of over 15,000 members in 49 U.S. & 9 Canadian municipal clerk associations, and works toward providing education relevant to city clerks.

Comments