Out of the Past: July 22

1999

Taking the reins at Saint Francis Medical Center is a career move Steven Bjelich hopes is his last; I have a long-term commitment here. I am not looking for another career advancement, says Bjelich, who started work here Jan. 5.

Southeast Missouri State Universitys director of facilities management hopes millions of dollars of construction work will be completed by the start of the fall semester; director Al Stoverink says the schedule is tight and there is not much room for error; construction crews are expanding the Student Recreation Center, renovating and expanding the Towers complex and renovating three of the fraternity-sorority buildings; students will begin arriving on campus Aug. 18, and classes for the fall semester begin Aug. 23.

1974

Construction has begun on a major expansion of the Lutheran Home, 2825 Bloomfield Road; the project will double the nursing homes present 60-bed capacity; the home opened in January 1972, and five months later was filled to capacity and had a sizable waiting list; the new project includes a new wing, a new chapel and some expansion of dining facilities.

At a meeting of the congregation of Centenary United Methodist Church yesterday, members approved the recommendation of the building committee and the board of trustees for the renovation of the church and educational building; the cost will be about $915,000.

1949

Three consecutive years of municipal deficit spending  in each expenses exceeding income  were brought to an end in Cape Girardeaus 1948-49 fiscal year by a king-size $25,870.11 surplus; few economies were effected to bring about the surplus; there were some, such as combining gasoline and oil purchases and others of a minor nature, but the major share of the surplus was built up through installation of parking meters and increasing the utilities and telephone company license setup by a gross revenue assessment.

The foundation footings have been poured for the new Catholic school for the Immaculate Conception Parish of Jackson; Elfrink Construction Co. is general contractor; the new school, 50 by 90 feet, will cost slightly less than $42,000 and will consist of four classrooms, library, office and lavatories on the main floor, with heating plant, kitchen and cafeteria in the basement; Glenn R. Lute is the architect.

1924

Purchase of the controlling interest of the Himmelberger-Harrison Lumber Co., in the Liberty National Life Insurance Co. of Cape Girardeau by W.L. Vernon, an insurance man of Denver, Colorado, is announced by company officials; the announcement follows a meeting of the board of directors of the insurance company when Vernon, who acquired 6,000 of the 10,000 shares of capital stock, is elected president to succeed John H. Himmelberger, and C.P. Gaylord of Lincoln, Nebraska, is named secretary to succeed John M. Himmelberger; John P. Meyers is retained as vice president and treasurer.

Damage to growing corn and cotton crops in the immediate vicinity of New Madrid from heavy rain Friday and Saturday is conservatively estimated at $100,000; two cuts in the Mississippi River levee north of New Madrid were made yesterday to allow the water, which had been standing several feet deep in the lower fields near the river, to drain out; farmers hope this will save part of the crop.

