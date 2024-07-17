CFO honors Trudy Lee with Fred Lemons Achievement Award

-
Cape Girardeau area leaders encourage gun locks, security measures1Gun violence has captured the attention and worry of people in and around Cape Girardeau. The shooting that left two injured at Cape Central High Schools graduation ceremony in May fueled bubbling grassroots awareness efforts. ...
Cape Girardeau Gun Violence Task Force members announced; first meeting set for Tuesday10Members of the City of Cape Girardeaus newly formed Gun Violence Task Force will gather for the first time next week. The task force has sent out its first agenda and will have its planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at City Hall. ...
Jackson aldermen updated on wastewater facility projectThe Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen heard various reports at its Monday, July 15, meeting, including on a wastewater project and new businesses in town. Ed Sewing presented on the Jackson Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements Project, which...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/18/24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, July 8, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Local legislators, candidates react to Trump rally shooting10Political division continues to increase in the United States as both sides of the political aisle point fingers at one another in the wake of the recent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. Trump was injured after 20-year-old...
Cape County coroner candidates speak out at womens club meeting3Candidates for the Cape Girardeau County coroner position met with potential voters during the Cape County Republican Womens Club meeting Friday, July 12, at Delmonicos Steakhouse in Jackson. Three of the six coroner candidates spoke at the...
Cape County Coroner Jordan reveals civil attorney wont take case in answer filed to judge18Judge Jerel Poor denied a request to seal an answer made by Wavis Jordan regarding his ability to obtain a civil attorney, with Jordan stating, a civil attorney wont take my case and requesting his answer be sealed from news media. Jordan was...
Cape Girardeau shooting victim identified4A Cape Girardeau man died early Sunday, July 14, after being shot in the 400 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau, authorities said. A release from the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad says Linard Thomas, 42, arrived at a local...
Highway 91 in Stoddard, Scott counties reduced for pavement workHighway 91 in Stoddard and Scott counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews improve bridge approaches and resurface the roadway, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This...
Empowering next generation: Theresa Taylor named Regional Teacher of the Year4Cape Central High School teacher Theresa Taylor doesnt seek recognition for her work outside the students she teaches but recently received it anyway. Taylor was recently named Regional Teacher of the Year by the Missouri Department of Elementary...
One killed early Sunday in Cape Girardeau9A person died early Sunday, July 14, after being shot in the 400 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau, authorities said. A release from the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad says the subject arrived at a local hospital with a...
Two Jackson men arrested with weapons 'capable of lethal force' after apparent attempt to enter Cape business7Two Jackson men have each been charged with several felonies in connection with an incident in which both were found with weapons deemed to be capable of lethal force. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says police responded about 12:30...
Cape Girardeau weapon violation incident: suspect in custody1At about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, July 11, officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the area of Highway 74 and Ellis Street for a report of a weapon violation. The victim, while on the phone with Cape Girardeau Police Department...
Local News 7/14/24Some details released about Trump shooter1WASHINGTON The man identified as the shooter in the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump was a 20-year-old from a Pittsburgh suburb not far from the campaign rally where one attendee was killed. Investigators were...
Local News 7/13/24Shooting at Trump rally is being investigated as assassination attempt, AP sources say14BUTLER, Pa. (AP) Donald Trump appeared to be the target of an assassination attempt as he spoke during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, law enforcement officials said. The former president, his ear covered in blood, was quickly pulled away by...
Officials explain complexities of water system problems and $120 million solutions to Cape Girardeau Chamber16City officials took their message of the citys deteriorating water system to the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Friday morning, July 12. The message was a complicated one with many parts. The long-term solution comes with a $120 million price...
West Park Mall developers say four new national retailers committed to first phase11With the West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau under active redevelopment, its owners presented plans for the property to the Cape Girardeau County Industrial Development Authority Board (IDA) during a Tuesday, July 9, meeting...
Most read 7/11/24West Park Mall developers ask Cape County industrial board to support bonds16The Cape Girardeau County Industrial Development Authority Board (IDA) tentatively approved the issuance of bonds to help finance the first phase of the West Park Mall redevelopment plan at its Tuesday, July 9, meeting. ...
Most read 7/11/24Cape man accused of strangling woman over ride to drug houseA Cape Girardeau man is in jail on a $20,000 bond after accusations he strangled a woman who refused to give him a ride to a drug house. Cameron Eiland, 48, faces a charge of second-degree domestic assault, a Class D felony. ...
CFO honors Trudy Lee with Fred Lemons Achievement Award
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks recently presented the Fred Lemons Achievement Award to Trudy Lee for her contributions to the Cape Area Community Foundation. In honor of Lee, the Cape Area Community Foundation received a $1,000 grant from the CFO and the Lemons family to supplement its annual grantmaking.
Lee was chosen for efforts to serve, support and initiate professional collaboration between the Cape Area Community Foundation and the communities it serves in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and northern Scott counties. With years of experience in philanthropy with the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, she was instrumental in helping to establish the Cape Area Community Foundation in 2015 and has served on its board since 2017. Since then, she has been actively involved in donor relations and education of the community about the role and impact of a foundation.
Trudy brings such care and passion to her work in providing philanthropic focus in the community and has been a champion for CFO and Cape Area Community Foundation for many years, said Alice Wingo, CFOs vice president of affiliates. We were thrilled to receive her nomination for the Fred Lemons Award as she exemplifies the qualities that distinguished Freds community leadership. We are grateful to benefit from her experience on both the affiliate board and as a longtime professional in philanthropic services.
The Fred Lemons Award is named for the late president of the Lockwood Community Foundation, who demonstrated remarkable leadership during his 15-year tenure until his death in 2014. Trudy Lee is the 11th recipient of the award.
The CFO also recognized four affiliates and six other individuals with this years awards, which featured a total of $23,500 in grants to affiliates. For a full list of honorees, go to cfozarks.org/affiliates2024.
What is an affiliate foundation? Led by volunteer boards, regional affiliate foundations work with the CFO to improve the quality of life in their respective communities. Affiliate foundations connect with local donors and nonprofits to develop charitable funds and address community needs through grantmaking, while the CFO provides fund management, back-office support and additional philanthropic resources.
Based in Springfield with an office in Cape Girardeau, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the regions largest public charitable foundation serving donors, nonprofit partners and 55 regional affiliate foundations including the Cape Area Community Foundation with assets totaling $479 million as of June 30, 2024. The CFOs mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone in central and southern Missouri through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership.
