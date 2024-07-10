Prayer 7-1-24

More to explore
-
Muddy River Marathon donates $28K to boost local organizations and special projectsMuddy River Marathon donated $28,000 to four organizations Graceful Opportunities, Discovery Playhouse, Southeast Kids in Action and Howard Aslinger Foundation on Tuesday, July 9 at Missouri Running Co...
-
-
-
-
SEMO updates parking system for fall semesterSoutheast Missouri State University announced Monday, July 8, that it has updated its campus parking system for the upcoming fall semester with the intent of improving the overall parking experience for students, faculty and staff...
-
-
-
Receiving unwanted political text messages? Law loophole explained4A federal law created in 1991 sought to prevent certain phone call telemarketing practices. Called the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), the law restricted corporations from using robocall technology to send mass advertising messages to...
-
National Weather Service: Moderate flooding to occur along Mississippi River over next few daysMinor flooding along the Mississippi River began Friday, July 5, and is forecast to continue until Wednesday, July 17. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Paducah, Kentucky, forecast a crest in Cape Girardeau at 36.5 feet for Thursday...
-
MARSgrams and memories: Enduring legacy of military auxiliary radio in connecting families2At first glance, the two messages, hand-written on a government-issued, letter-sized piece of paper, are unremarkable. Received your package. Its appreciated. Many Thanks. I am fine. Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. I love you....
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission authorizes VisitCape to promote tourism3Brenda Newbern, executive director of the VisitCape visitors bureau, spoke with Cape Girardeau County commissioners at their Monday, July 8, meeting on approving a Destination Marketing Organization Resolution for the City of Cape Girardeau. The...
-
-
Most read 7/8/24Cape Girardeau Chick-fil-A opens new mobile drive-thru line4A new drive-thru has been added to the Chick-fil-A at 3333 Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau that will exclusively handle orders made through the restaurants app. Mobile Thru allows customers to order their meals on a mobile app, scan a QR code to...
-
-
-
-
Missouri presidential delegates rejected by Republican National Convention committee5The Missouri Republican Party must replace 54 national convention delegates and alternates selected at its chaotic state convention because of alarming irregularities in the process, the Republican National Convention Committee on Contests ruled...
-
Rush Limbaugh posthumously inducted to Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame22Rush Limbaugh III, the late political commentator, talk show host and Cape Girardeau native, was posthumously honored by the Florida Association of Broadcasters (FAB) last week as part of its inaugural class for the Florida Broadcasters Hall of...
-
Kathy Swan receives Spirit of America Award at Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July Celebration1For her decades of service as an elected and appointed official at the local, district and state level, as well as voluminous volunteer efforts, Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau received the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award on Thursday,...
-
Major corporations, wealthy donors fuel growth of Missouri private school scholarship1The largest donors to a tax credit program supporting private school tuition scholarships in Missouri are a Fortune 500 health care corporation, a cable company and the founding family of the Kansas City Chiefs. UnitedHealth Group Inc. has given the...
-
-
Local News 7/4/24Charges filed against suspect who rammed police in pursuit that ended near Notre Dame7A Cape Girardeau man broke into a vehicle Tuesday, July 2, and stole keys and other items before stealing as SUV and leading police officers on a chase that approached 90 miles per hour, starting from near Capaha Park toward Notre Dame Regional High...
-
-
Appeals court dashes Missouri GOP hopes of blocking honorary KKK member from ballot11An honorary KKK member will lead the list of Republicans on the ballot for Missouri governor in the Aug. 6 primary, in part because it is too late for an appeal court to hear a case seeking to remove his name. And eight candidates for county...
-
From bedtime stories to business venture: How a young entrepreneur is turning his love for snakes into a side hustleAsk someone their favorite animal, and the responses might seem fairly standard dog, monkey, maybe a penguin. It's not every day a 12-year-old says their absolute favorite animal is a snake. Sawyer Goodman of Cape Girardeau is fascinated by the...
-
Police chief Blair leaves legacy of community engagement7Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair will leave his position in August to take a job with the Memphis International Airport in Tennessee. Before he leaves, Blair reflected on his time in Cape Girardeau and the changes he has seen with the...
-
-
Most read 7/2/24Kathy Swan: A lifetime of dedication, service earns Spirit of America Award7Kathy Swan has been selected as the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award winner by the Southeast Missourian editorial board. "Kathy Swans dedication to our community and her tireless efforts to make a positive impact are inspiring," said...
-
Most read 7/2/24Cape Council greenlights zoning shift for day care amid residents' concerns1The Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the property zoning at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive on Monday, July 1. The ordinance changes the property from a...