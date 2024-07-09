Jackson Knights of Columbus Scholarship presentation

Recently the Jackson Knights of Columbus and Ladies Auxiliary presented college scholarships to area graduating seniors at their annual banquet. The Jackson Knights of Columbus Council and Ladies Auxiliary are proud to present scholarships every year to the four area high schools and help to further the education of students. Pictured here are this years scholarship recipients and representatives.

From left to right:

Ruth Ann Dickerson  Ladies scholarship chairperson

Austin Bodenstein- graduate of Jackson High School. Son of Wayne and Tina Bodenstein

Ellie Blanton- graduate of Jackson High School. Daughter of Katie and Travis Blanton

Owen Osborne- graduate of Jackson High School. Son of Justin and Ann Osborne

Reagyn Strickland- graduate of Notre Dame High School. Daughter of Kirk and Julie Strickland

Danny Watkins Grand Knight Jackson Knights of Columbus

Dennis Ruck Deputy Grand Knight Jackson Knights of Columbus

Other scholarship recipients were:

Aubrey Froggatt  graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School. Daughter of Kimberly Froggatt and Timothy and Carrie Froggatt

Sieara Joiner  graduate of Notre Dame High School. Daughter of Bobbie and Stephanie Joiner

Madison Walker  graduate of Notre Dame High School. Daughter of Heather and John Karnes

Matthew Ernst Jr.  graduate of Oak Ridge High School. Son Matthew Ernst Sr.