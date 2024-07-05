The Best Books Club Column: "The Lonely Hearts Book Club," by Lucy Gilmore

-
Missouri presidential delegates rejected by Republican National Convention committeeThe Missouri Republican Party must replace 54 national convention delegates and alternates selected at its chaotic state convention because of alarming irregularities in the process, the Republican National Convention Committee on Contests ruled...
Rush Limbaugh posthumously inducted to Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame10Rush Limbaugh III, the late political commentator, talk show host and Cape Girardeau native, was posthumously honored by the Florida Association of Broadcasters (FAB) last week as part of its inaugural class for the Florida Broadcasters Hall of...
Kathy Swan receives Spirit of America Award at Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July CelebrationFor her decades of service as an elected and appointed official at the local, district and state level, as well as voluminous volunteer efforts, Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau received the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award on Thursday,...
Major corporations, wealthy donors fuel growth of Missouri private school scholarshipThe largest donors to a tax credit program supporting private school tuition scholarships in Missouri are a Fortune 500 health care corporation, a cable company and the founding family of the Kansas City Chiefs. UnitedHealth Group Inc. has given the...
Local News 7/4/24Charges filed against suspect who rammed police in pursuit that ended near Notre Dame7A Cape Girardeau man broke into a vehicle Tuesday, July 2, and stole keys and other items before stealing as SUV and leading police officers on a chase that approached 90 miles per hour, starting from near Capaha Park toward Notre Dame Regional High...
Appeals court dashes Missouri GOP hopes of blocking honorary KKK member from ballot9An honorary KKK member will lead the list of Republicans on the ballot for Missouri governor in the Aug. 6 primary, in part because it is too late for an appeal court to hear a case seeking to remove his name. And eight candidates for county...
From bedtime stories to business venture: How a young entrepreneur is turning his love for snakes into a side hustleAsk someone their favorite animal, and the responses might seem fairly standard dog, monkey, maybe a penguin. It's not every day a 12-year-old says their absolute favorite animal is a snake. Sawyer Goodman of Cape Girardeau is fascinated by the...
Cape Centrals Beta Club shines with 12 Top 10 awards at National Convention, including two national championships1Two 2024 graduates of Cape Girardeau Central High School attended the 44th Senior National Beta Club Convention and returned as national champions. Anshula Vanteddu and Jackie Zhang took first place at the convention in Savannah, Georgia, in their...
Police chief Blair leaves legacy of community engagement7Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair will leave his position in August to take a job with the Memphis International Airport in Tennessee. Before he leaves, Blair reflected on his time in Cape Girardeau and the changes he has seen with the...
Struggling with FAFSA? MOCAN offers free virtual support for Cape Girardeau area students throughout JulyThe Missouri College and Career Attainment Network (MOCAN) is offering free virtual Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) support sessions for Cape Girardeau area students throughout July...
Cairo meth dealer sentenced to 188 months for selling in Cape GirardeauA Cairo, Illinois, man was sentenced Wednesday, July 3, to 188 months in prison for selling thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in Cape Girardeau. Marcus M. Nelson, 42, sold 157 grams of meth for $1,600 to an informant with the Drug...
Cape County Commission approves new vehicle, detention services for Juvenile OfficeThe Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a handful of agenda items during their Monday, July 1, meeting, including the purchase of a new vehicle for the State of Missouri 32nd Judicial Districts Juvenile Office within the county.
Kathy Swan: A lifetime of dedication, service earns Spirit of America Award7Kathy Swan has been selected as the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award winner by the Southeast Missourian editorial board. "Kathy Swans dedication to our community and her tireless efforts to make a positive impact are inspiring," said...
Cape Council greenlights zoning shift for day care amid residents' concerns1The Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the property zoning at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive on Monday, July 1. The ordinance changes the property from a...
SEMOs cybersecurity program earns designation from NSA, DHSSoutheast Missouri State Universitys designation as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) has been renewed through 2029 by the National Security Agency and the United States Department of Homeland Security. ...
3 Cape Girardeau residents face felony charges after alleged laundry coin heist2Three Cape Girardeau residents were arrested on burglary charges early Sunday morning, June 30. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, 33-year-old Christian Lewis-Smith, 27-year-old Zachary Tackett and 29-year-old...
6 shot in Charleston, none with life-threatening injuriesSix people sustained gunshot wounds in Charleston early Monday morning, July 1. A release from Charleston Department of Public Safety indicates the shootings occurred near the intersection of Vine and Sy William streets. ...
Gov. Parson cuts $1 billion from state budget approved by lawmakers16More than 170 items were struck from the Missouri state budget Friday, June 28, as Gov. Mike Parson cut $1 billion from the spending plan passed this year by lawmakers. In a statement explaining his cuts, Parson said he vetoed earmarked items he...
Perryville man charged with child molestation in Cape Girardeau County5The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorneys Office filed charges of fourth-degree child molestation against Damien S. McAlister, 27, of Perryville after police say he inappropriately touched a child in her bed. The accusation, which is alleged to have...
Annie Lauries owners to open new loungeA single business license was submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department in the previous week. Laurie Everett and Robert Ray, owners of the Annie Lauries antique store at 536 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, are opening...
Undercover operation leads to drug trafficking charge against Cape Girardeau man7The work of an undercover officer on the SEMO Drug Task Force led to the arrest of a drug dealer accused of selling at least 27 grams of methamphetamine on four occasions. Stephen McCormick, 46, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with a Class B felony...
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast MissouriResidents and visitors of Southeast Missouri shouldn't have trouble finding Independence Day entertainment, as several celebration events and fireworks displays are scheduled to take place leading up to Thursday, July 4. Cape Girardeau On Wednesday,...
The Best Books Club Column: "The Lonely Hearts Book Club," by Lucy Gilmore
For our July book club selection, I wanted something light, but not too light. Or, as I tend to think of it, light with depth. Several people suggested The Lonely Hearts Book Club (2023); intrigued, I checked it out at the library.
The cover looks light, the title sounds light, and the first chapter or so was somewhat light. But unlike the proverbial duck, the novel isnt light. Not at first glance, at least.
In Lucy Gilmores tale, a health crisis leads to the creation of an extremely unusual book club. The three founding members include Sloane Parker, the stereotypical meek librarian; elderly, extremely angry, book- club-hating Arthur McLachlan; and bubbly divorcée and phone psychic Maisey. Arthurs grandson Greg and Sloanes former coworker Mateo soon become reluctant members; finally, Nigel, a well-known book critic and Arthurs longtime nemesis, joins the group.
Five of the six members are bound by the fact that each is deeply scarred by the loss of once-close loved ones through death or estrangement, and each is desperate to hide the depths of their pain.
Because of my own journey these past 14 and a half years, I found myself identifying with their stories. And from research and my own encounters with innumerable people who have shared their stories with me throughout the years, I feel safe in stating every person who has entered their prime time years a.k.a. best years can, at least to some degree, do the same.
As I read about Sloane, Arther, et al, I at first grew concerned about this months column. I liked the book and wanted to share about it, but I wanted this midsummer column to be like a day at the beach light and airy.
And lets be honest: Grief and loss, estrangement and death, are not light and airy.
Eventually, though, I began to realize Gilmores tale is not all doom-and-gloom, and in fact has much to offer those who have suffered the death of a loved one or the fracture of a once-close relationship.
The Lonely Hearts Book Club is a testament to the healing power of literature. Books both fiction and nonfiction offer an escape from our own circumstances, a path from sorrowful introspection to a brighter place. They provide a lens through which to view our losses and our responses to them, learning valuable lessons along the way.
The novel is a reminder of the importance of being open to new experiences. After my husband died nearly 15 years ago, I didnt seek new experiences; all I wanted was the return of my old life. But necessity demanded I find a new job, which led to U.S. and international travel, writing opportunities and other experiences I had until then never imagined. While I still would have chosen my old life in a heartbeat, these new experiences were instrumental in my overcoming and moving past the almost-immobilizing grief of those first several years of widowhood.
Gilmores tale is also a treatise on the immeasurable value, not only emotionally but also physically, of opening our hearts and looking past the façade that others wear to the person behind it, of connecting with even the unlikeliest people to create community.
The Lonely Hearts Book Club is a story of triumph. It is light with depth.
Some questions and topics well discuss at our July Facebook Live chat Monday, July 8, at 4 p.m. include:
1. What was the driving force behind each characters decision to join the book club?
2. Which member did you most closely identify with, and why? Whose literary opinions and preferences are most like your own?
3. How do the characters change as a result of their membership in the book club and their interactions with the other members?
4. Parents relationships with their children is one of the themes in this book. How is each character shaped by the parents and/or children in their life?
5. The novels the book club chooses to read mirror whats going on within the characters lives. What book best captures your life and outlook right now?
Coming Up
For our August selection, well read the bestselling historical novel West With Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge (2021). Inspired by true events, the tale involves a curmudgeonly old man, a young man desperate to travel to California, the worlds first female zoo director and of course giraffes!
Patti Miinch, a resident of Cape Girardeau, is an author, mother and mother-in-law of two, grandmother of five and retired educator; while she has many loves, spending time with her family, sports, travel and reading top the list.