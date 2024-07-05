Meet the Experts: Tips for getting your best sleep from Patrick Furniture Owners Pat Young and Mike Young and Fourth-Generation Mallory Ansberry

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

In true family business fashion, Patrick Furniture has offered hometown service to the Southeast Missouri region since Peyton Pat Patrick founded the business in Cape Girardeau in 1946.

We have a huge connection going back four generations to this community, from our Grandpa Pat, then to our parents Tim and Carolyn, says Patrick Furniture Owner Mike Young.

Mike and his brother, Pat Young, grandsons of Peyton, are now co-owners of the family business.

We are all very proud of our country and community, as is our whole family. Grandpa served in WWII, our dad served in the National Guard and my brother, Pat, served in Desert Storm, Mike says. We have been very devoted to our customers and community and offer them the best-value furniture and customer service after the sale. Our Grandpa Pat and dad really embedded us with a strong customer service mindset. To them, customers were No. 1. Period.

The quality service has remained the same, and Patrick Furniture still offers furnishings for all rooms. The product that has changed the most in the past 78 years is mattresses. Technology has transformed not only what we sleep on, but also our whole perspective of the benefits of great sleep.

Here, Pat, Mike and Mallory Ansberry, Patrick Furniture office manager and great-granddaughter of Peyton Patrick, share tips about how to get a good nights sleep:

1. Be informed about the benefits of sleep.

People dont know enough about why sleep is so important to our overall health, Ansberry says. Many customers tell us they cant sleep well because they cant get comfortable in their bed.

According to Matthew Walker, author of Why We Sleep, sleep is the most important building block for all functions, including brain health and mental health.

2. Explore the benefits of an adjustable base.

Adjustable bases can elevate your feet and/or head, thus relieving sinus pressure, neck pain and throbbing feet.

Whenever youre sleeping and you turn and twist, its because your body is relieving the pressure point, Pat says. If you can stay in REM sleep as long as possible, then youre going to get the best restorative sleep that you can possibly get.

3. Find the right pillow.

While 70% of the spine is on the mattress while sleeping, Mallory points out 30% of the spine is on the pillow; its important to match your pillow to your sleeping style and the size of your body. Side sleepers need a thicker pillow because the space from the shoulder to the neck is wider than if youre sleeping on your back. Back sleepers need a thinner pillow to keep from hunching over.

Patrick Furniture offers a pillow for every type of sleeper.

Theres a lot of technology that goes into the sleep industry, Mallory says. Our sales staff is very knowledgeable, helpful and friendly. We have all the best brands in Serta Perfect Sleeper, Serta iComfort, Simmons Beautyrest Black, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Tempur-Pedic, to find the best fit and price for you.

If you want to have the best possible sleep every night, come see us at Patrick Furniture!

Patrick Furniture & Mattress

1140 N. Kingshighway St.

Cape Girardeau, Mo 63701

(573) 334-6146

Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patrick Furniture Outlet

1809 N. Kingshighway St.

Cape Girardeau, Mo 63701

(573) 290-2090

Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patrick Furniture of Paducah

1428 Broadway St.

Paducah, Ky 42001

(270) 557-1428

Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

www.patrickfurniture.com