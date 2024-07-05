Meet the Experts: Enjoy music in the park with Scott Vangilder, Jackson Municipal Band director

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

For the past 104 years since its formation in 1920, the Jackson Municipal Band has been a summer tradition for the people of Jackson and surrounding areas. Yet, the music they play is new every week: Director Scott Vangilder selects a variety of music for each concert, ranging from Broadway tunes to John Philip Sousa marches to chart-topping pop and rock n roll hits, so theres something for everyone.

We always play a nice variety of music, Vangilder says. I dont like to box myself in with a particular theme.

The band is comprised of approximately 50 people who range in age from college students to retirees and represent a variety of professions, from university professors to nurses to business owners, bankers and insurance brokers.

I am very fortunate and very lucky  the musicians in the band are very good. We have a huge mix of people, Vangilder says. But they all have one common goal, and they love music and they love playing music. They have a good time.

Vangilder himself played trumpet in the Jackson Municipal Band for approximately 30 years, beginning in college. After a 31-year career as a public school music teacher, with 27 of those at Jackson School District, Vangilder began directing the Jackson Municipal Band in 2010.

Approximately halfway through each concert, a guest entertainer performs a set between the municipal bands opening and closing sets. In July and August, the entertainers are favorite local bands and musicians.

The concerts happen every Thursday throughout the summer from the first week of June to mid-August at 7 p.m. at the Nick Leist Bandshell in Jackson City Park. Here are a few tips for enjoying the show:

1. Bring your snacks, drinks, blanket and lawn chair.

In the Jackson City Park, you can make the concert an event by having a picnic and enjoying refreshments throughout the show. Vangilder says its an hour and 15 minutes where you can sit back, relax and enjoy yourself.

2. Meet your friends and bring your grandkids.

The Jackson Municipal Band concert is a great meetup place for neighbors and friends, as well as a good place to meet new people. And with a playground to the side of the stage, kids can play where the adults with them can still hear the music.

In addition, each year, the Jackson Municipal Band hosts An Enchanted Evening, at which children can dress up as their favorite character from a movie and meet their favorite princess and superhero characters. Vangilder says its always a popular evening for the whole family. This year, the event takes place July 11.

3. Its free.

In fact, each concert is always a good event for the whole family since its an evening of fun, free relaxing entertainment.

Vangilder hopes to see you there.

For people that would come out to a concert, they dont have to prepare for anything, Vangilder says. They dont have to make their own enjoyment or relaxation  its provided for them, through listening and watching the music. [They can come out] to enjoy a nice night in the park.

Jackson Municipal Band Concerts

Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell

850 Symphony Ln

Jackson, Mo 63755

(573) 243-3568

June through mid-August, Thursdays at 7 p.m.

www.jacksonmunicipalband.org