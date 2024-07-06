SADI launches driving program to bridge transportation gap for disabled community

(Submitted Photo)

The SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI) is launching a new driving school aimed at providing specialized driving education for individuals with disabilities. According to Donna Thompson, SADI's executive director, this school will address a significant gap in local resources. The program aims to empower autistic individuals and those with physical disabilities and other special needs by offering tailored driving instruction and support. The school plans to open later this year.

Thompson explained that starting this driving school has been a longtime goal.

Its just something that's been on my heart for about five or six years, because it started with the special needs, like people with high-functioning autism. They just don't have the opportunity that others have to get their driver's license because it usually takes a lot longer. And there are different steps you might want to take to give them extra support, tips that they can use, that type of thing.

Traditional driving schools may not offer the necessary support and adaptations for autistic individuals and those with physical disabilities, leaving them without the opportunity to achieve driving independence. The nearest facilities providing such specialized services are located in towns far from Cape GirardeauFestus; Paducah, Kentucky; Carbondale, Illinois; and St. Louiscreating a hardship for those seeking to obtain their license.

Transportation limitations, such as not having a drivers license, can impact education, employment, and social life. Many individuals with disabilities do not pursue higher education or full-time employment because of the lack of accessible transportation, Thompson said. SADIs driving school aims to bridge that gap and enhance the quality of life and independence for these individuals.

A lot of individuals, especially with physical disabilities, do not go on to college or trade school after high school because of transportation, especially with parents who are both working. So if they had their way of getting there, they're more apt to go to college or a trade school or even full-time employment. Or just even their social life improves because they're able to branch out and do things, Thompson said.

The driving school will be housed in a transformed section of the local transportation building at SADI and will feature two accessible vehicles equipped with hand controls and other adaptive features, as well as a vehicle without these features. One vehicle, a van with a fold-down ramp and hand controls, allows a person to transfer from a wheelchair to the driver's seat. Another van will be modified to enable a person in a wheelchair to drive directly from their chair.

Certified driving rehabilitation specialists will play a crucial role in assessing and training students. Ute Smith has been hired as an occupational therapist and has certification as a driving rehab specialist. She will evaluate cognitive and physical abilities to ensure that individuals are safe behind the wheel. The program will also serve seniors and individuals recovering from strokes or dealing with dementia, providing a comprehensive approach to driving education.

Smith said staff will tailor the program for each student, gearing education and training to their specific needs.

There's going to be a distinct process that we have to go through, from entry coming in to getting to know the people to having them get to know us. Every person is going to be an individual and have an individualized program and an individualized plan. But we're also going to ask for the families to support us, support the driver or the new driver, and then they'll have a role to play in that process of them getting their driver's license.

The school will also be open for teens and adults without disabilities. These students will go through a typical driving curriculum. This inclusive approach will ensure all individuals have the opportunity to gain driving skills and independence.

SADI will be sharing more information on the driving school in the upcoming weeks. They are planning scholarships to make the program accessible to all, including those who may not afford out-of-pocket costs. They are also looking for part-time driving instructors. Director of Independent Living, Ashley Blakey, said positive-minded applicants with a clean driving record and background, nerves of steel, and an ability to work well with others may find the program fulfilling and purposeful.

The driving school initiative in Cape Girardeau represents a significant step toward enhancing independence and quality of life for individuals with disabilities. By providing specialized driving education and support, the program aims to empower these individuals, offering them the freedom and opportunities that come with the ability to drive.