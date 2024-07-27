2024 Difference Makers: Becky Harding and Lori Fowler making an impact through faith, service and real estate

(Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer)

Becky Harding was born and raised in Cape Girardeau, with family roots throughout Southeast Missouri. From a young age, her parents taught her to know God, to love others and to give back. She watched her dad serve weekly in the special needs class at church, but it didnt stop there. Her family also served outside the doors of the church, in business and in the community. Passionate about people and architecture, Harding knew she would spend her life helping those who didnt have the same opportunities she had been given. At the University of Missouri, she earned a marketing and interior design degree before becoming a real estate agent in 2008.

Lori Fowler grew up in Mexico, Missouri but spent many years in Sikeston before moving to Cape Girardeau in 2005. Fowler was raised in an entrepreneurial family, where she learned to serve others by showing love, kindness and respect to those needing help. Like Harding, Fowler attended the University of Missouri where she earned an undergraduate degree in finance, and later sought a master's degree in business administration, before graduating from the LSU School of Banking. She attained her brokers license in 2004 and bought Area Properties Real Estate in Sikeston.

While Harding and Fowler have many things in common, they forged individual paths in business and service before their lives crossed in 2016 at a CASA fundraiser. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and it is an organization that provides support to children in and outside courts.

Fowler, trained in strategic planning and performance development, knew their personal experiences and leadership skills would complement each other. Both had strong ties to faith, a desire to serve and a belief in mentorship. And while Harding is the creative one, preferring to think outside the box, Fowler leans more toward logic and common sense.

Later that year, they opened Area Properties Real Estate - River Region, a boutique agency out of Cape Girardeau. They began working and serving together.

We were looking for change, says Harding. We both had a heart for service and knew we could use our [combined] skills to mentor and help others, making a bigger impact and elevating how the real estate industry is seen.

Using their real estate background, the pair started a Tours for Hope fundraiser, highlighting unique homes in Cape Girardeau. The proceeds went to Hope for One More, a foster care support and advocacy agency. In 2024, after catching the vision for Graceful Opportunities, the successful fundraiser was rebranded to the Giving Tour.

Graceful Opportunities, most often recognized as the organization behind Grace Coffee + Café, is a not-for-profit providing employment and life opportunities for those with developmental disabilities. Their vision of creating inclusive spaces fostering growth and empowerment is important to Harding and Fowler.

As women in business, weve had some barriers, but being number one is not our top focus, says Fowler. We want to be professional. But we also want to stay small. Our prayer has always been to send us the people we are supposed to work with and let us know the ones we are not.

In addition to the work they do together, Harding serves in Abundant & Free Ministries, is involved with The Bridge Haiti, and helped develop the Spanish ministry at LaCroix Church. Fowler serves on the CASA board, has ties to the Jackson Optimist Club, and is currently involved in Strategic Planning for SEMO Pets.

With so much need in the community, both women admit that sometimes it can be a struggle to say no. But they do their best to let God lead them to the next opportunity so they can put their energy where it is best served.

Next up for the duo is a prayer chapel in Jackson, Missouri. In a leap of faith, Harding and Fowler purchased the property for a 24/7 prayer room that they hope will be used by all denominations of believers. While the details and plans are evolving, the women know it will be a place of healing  a way to serve God and bless people  with a special hope for Gen Z and the younger generations, many of whom are struggling, but also seeking.

We wouldnt feel like life was complete if we werent helping others, says Fowler, who always tries to focus on the positive. Too often we hear about the negative stuff, but there is so much good in the world and so many good people. Sometimes we miss that.

Harding agrees and acknowledges that they are problem-solvers.

Were not perfect. And we couldn't do any of this without maturity in Christ. There are always going to be challenges, but thats what makes us more resilient. Everyone wants to throw gasoline [at a problem], but Id rather throw it at the Holy Spirit.