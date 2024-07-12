Southeast Missouri's Charitable Events: From rodeos to fashion shows, a community united in giving
When people think of ways to define or even talk casually about communities, they may start with population numbers, natural landmarks, large employers, a skyline or even a slogan. But also on the list are the events held there: the ones that help identify a community and the culture by which they operate. Events with purpose and direction.
In Southeast Missouri, some of the most well-known and popular events reach far beyond having fun or drawing tourists into the area. Several serve as fundraisers to help charitable causes, with dedicated people behind the scenes, organizing and executing them. These events raise millions of dollars annually for those in need.
Some of them, such as golf tournaments, are typical. Others, such as the Polar Bear Plunge; the Festival of Trees and skeet shoot in Perry County for Mercy Hospital; or the Barbecue Contest for the Toybox Charity offer a flare of creativity and by thinking outside the box. The audience for charitable events in Southeast Missouri is quite wide, too. From boot-clad country guys and gals to black ties and formal dresses, there is a bit of something for everyone.
Saddle Up
The Sikeston Jaycees Bootheel Rodeo debuted in 1953. Every year, the week-long rodeo brings in 40,000 visitors, making it one of the top 40 rodeos in the nation, according to its website. The Sikeston Jaycees, a volunteer organization, hosts concerts every night of rodeo week as well, adding another level of entertainment to the mix. The rodeo nets more than $500,000, according to the organizations 990 tax forms, and donates to multiple causes, such as the Kenny Rogers Childrens Center, the Missouri Delta Medical Center, the YMCA, Walk Beside Me, the Sikeston House of Refuge and many more. According to the website, nearly 3,700 organizations have benefitted from proceeds. During rodeo week, more than more than $8 million in revenue is generated for area businesses. The 2024 rodeo will take place Aug. 7-10.
Galas
Over the year, formal galas are held for schools and hospitals. The Southeast Missouri State University Foundation raised an impressive $533,815 at its Sesquicentennial Ball in April 2024, according to a foundation executive.
The Cape Public Schools Foundation recently hosted its 18th gala and raised $114,000. Foundation executive director Amy McDonald called the event "a crucial night for our foundation. Our gala, like many others, not only supports these essential initiatives but also contributes to local revenue, underscoring the broader impact such events have on our community. We are proud of the difference we make and are grateful for the continued support of our community."
The Red and Black Affair raises about $75,000 annually for the Jackson Schools R2 Foundation. The funds go toward classroom grants and educational opportunities for students, foundation director Meredith Pobst said. The next Affair will be on Feb. 1, 2025.
Many galas include silent and regular auctions. The regions two major hospitals, Saint Francis and Mercy, were among the first to host such events. Both events are quite successful in raising money for medical treatments. Mercys Journey Gala raised $215,000 to support cancer patients through free services. More than $1.2 million have been raised since its inception, a hospital spokesman said. Saint Francis held its gala with live entertainment, dancing and food from The Southerner to raise money for its CancerCare and CardiacCare funds. The event raised $346,000 in 2024.
Fashionably Eventful
The Vintage Now Fashion Show takes outfits to a new level in raising money for a worthy cause and may be the most photo-friendly of all the regions events. Vintage Now blends the artful, eye-popping, high-energy showmanship of the runway with the serious need to raise awareness and funds for victims of domestic assault. One hundred percent of the net proceeds go to the Safe House for Women. Show director Deb Maevers said the event brought in $167,000 for the Safe House last year. The show, which started on the upstairs level of Buckners in 2010, allows women to share their stories of survival. Through fashion and stories, the event spreads the message of empowerment to participants and attendees. More than 2,300 people attended last years show, which continues to grow each year. The next Vintage Now show has a futuristic theme and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Show Me Center.
VIP and Handbag Bingo
A group of friends in Poplar Bluff is mixing elements of fashion and an informal VIP event to raise huge dollars for St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. What started as a group of women running in races in Memphis, Tennessee for St. Jude, has evolved into a fund-raising powerhouse. Led by Miranda Fickert and some of her friends, a VIP event, which includes food, giveaways and auctions, has catapulted this Poplar Bluff group into one of St. Judes largest fundraisers. Fickert and company have added a night of handbag bingo to the mix, in which high-end handbags filled with locally produced items, can be won during bingo games. Last year, the event drew more than 700 women. Handbag Bingo is becoming an increasingly must-attend event for a fun girls night out, with the combined total of the Poplar Bluff events raising $250,000 for St. Jude each of the past three years. All told, Fickert said, more than $2 million has been raised for families of children who have cancer.
A Swing and a Drive
The sport of golf has been a popular way for organizations to raise money. Traditionally, golfers pay tournament fees to join a few friends on the green, for the opportunity to compete in a fundraising event. For example, Mercy Hospital [formerly Southeast] has raised $620,000 at tournaments since 2016 and set a goal to raise $15,000 in a Perry County tournament later this year.
But, more recently, a local group has put a new spin on golf fundraising. As a way to raise funds for testicular cancer awareness, cancer survivor Nathan Gautier and friends have established the Lemon Drop Long Drive. Sponsored by the Walks Foundation, the event has raised more than $160,000 for cancer patients and their families. Gautier and Brian Gerau launched the LemonDrop Long Drive, a driving contest to see who can hit a golf ball the longest distance. The contest is held at a driving range, with different categories for men and women.
TeeHouse Complex, Bryan and Tyra Johnson, both hospitals and so many other names and businesses in Southeast Missouri have given us the opportunity to do what we do, Gautier said. My wife (Kristen) is another champion in my book. She knows that come December through April I will say the words LemonDrop more times than any sane human wants to hear them.
This is a labor of love. The Walks Foundation Board and committee members have my full adoration.
Freezin for a Reason
One of the most notable outdoor fundraisers is the Polar Bear Plunge for the Special Olympics. The frozen event caught fire nationally after the first plunge for the Special Olympics began at the Lake of the Ozarks 25 years ago. A local event was started 25 years ago. Last year the event raised nearly $71,000, up $30,000 from just five years ago. According to Penny Williams with the Special Olympics, the local plunge has raised $357,000 since 2018. Williams said the event is organized by local law enforcement. Cpl. Johnny Spencer is the chairman.
There is no better feeling than witnessing people so fired up and willing to come out of their comfort zone to do something so crazy as jumping in freezing cold water to help make the life of an athlete with a disability better, Williams said.
Southeast Missouri's charitable events are a testament to the power of community spirit and generosity. From the high-energy atmosphere of the Sikeston Jaycees Bootheel Rodeo to the glitz and glamour of formal galas, these events showcase the diverse ways people come together to support worthy causes. Whether it's braving icy waters in the Polar Bear Plunge or strutting the runway at the Vintage Now Fashion Show, the people of Southeast Missouri demonstrate an unwavering commitment to making a difference while having fun.
