What a catch

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
User-submitted story by Blake
Monday, July 1, 2024
9lb catfish

6 yr old caught this all by himself.. catfish 9 lbs

Caught at the Chaffee pond !! Its a monster!!!! Way to go buddy!!!

