Prayer 6-29-24

Undercover operation leads to drug trafficking charge against Cape Girardeau man1The work of an undercover officer on the SEMO Drug Task Force led to the arrest of a drug dealer accused of selling at least 27 grams of methamphetamine on four occasions. Stephen McCormick, 46, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with a Class B felony...
Perryville man charged with child molestation in Cape Girardeau CountyThe Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorneys Office filed charges of fourth-degree child molestation against Damien S. McAlister, 27, of Perryville after police say he inappropriately touched a child in her bed. The accusation, which is alleged to have...
Spirit of America
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast MissouriResidents and visitors of Southeast Missouri shouldn't have trouble finding Independence Day entertainment, as several celebration events and fireworks displays are scheduled to take place leading up to Thursday, July 4. Cape Girardeau On Wednesday,...
Local advocates hope new film sparks adoption movement in Southeast MissouriArea adoption and children welfare advocates are hoping a movie about a Texas community sparks a local movement to find children their forever homes and to move more people to help children in difficult situations. The movie Sound of Hope: The...
Cape Girardeau County board receives clean audit, approves contract bids6An audit of Cape Girardeau Countys finances found they were growing steadily, as told by Patrick Kintner, of Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper & Associates, who presented the annual audit report to the countys commissioners during their Thursday, June...
South Side Farms overcomes rain to distribute free vegetables1Drizzling rain couldnt deter South Side Farms volunteers from handing out produce to passersby Wednesday, June 26. Working out of a green roadside tent at 900 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau, workers and volunteers made free grab bags of...
Cape to host Parks & Rec Day next month at Osage CentreThe Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Parks & Rec Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Osage Centre, 1625 N Kingshighway. This free, kid-friendly event promises a day of fun and activities for the...
Cape man charged with burglary after allegedy trying to enter house he said was his7A man is accused of trying to break into a home, yelling at a woman he did not know from the front porch and trying to remove the door to gain entry when police officers arrived and made an arrest. Justin Jarvis, 42, of Cape Girardeau was charged...
Valedictorians 2024: Lydia CaoCape Girardeau Central High School Parents: Chen Wu and Zhonghua Cao. Post-graduation plans: Attend Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business. High school activities: Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club, National...
Valedictorians 2024: Charlise RhodesEagle Ridge Christian School Parents: Kevin and Stephanie Rhodes. Post-graduation plans: Attend Three Rivers College to receive an associate's degree in communication. I will then attend Southeast Missouri State University to eventually earn a...
Valedictorians 2024: Luke RicheyNotre Dame Regional High School Parents: Wade and Rachel Richey. Post-graduation plans: Earn a degree in electrical engineering from University of Missouri. High school activities: Soccer, Student Council, FBLA, Scholar Bowl and tennis. Favorite...
Valedictorians 2024: Tucker MillerThomas W. Kelly High School Parents: Sarah Householder and Todd Miller. Post-graduation plans: Attend University of Missouri-Columbia and pursue degrees in criminal justice and psychology. After completing my undergraduate studies, I will then...
Valedictorians 2024: Sydnie FloydJackson High School Parents: Jason and Holly Floyd. Post-graduation plans: Attend Maryville University of St. Louis in the fall in the direct-entry Doctorate of Physical Therapy Program. I hope to eventually open my own physical therapy practice....
City officials reflect on Blair leaving police department; Glueck to take over responsibilities in interim period4City manager Ken Haskin and Mayor Stacy Kinder along with Ward 5 Councilman Rhett Pierce weighed in Tuesday, June 25, on police chief Wes Blair leaving the Cape Girardeau Police Department to take a position at Memphis International Airport in...
Most read 6/26/24Stockard pleads guilty to federal weapons, drug charges; forfeits more than 200 guns4A former Cape Girardeau restaurant owner and food truck operator has pleaded guilty in federal court to unlawful interstate transportation of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute...
Most read 6/25/24Cody Samples hired as Cape city prosecutor; Scott Horman leaving position4The City of Cape Girardeau will welcome new city prosecutor Cody Samples as of Monday, July 1. Former prosecutor Scott Horman will be stepping away from his position. City manager Ken Haskin stated in an email to the Southeast Missourian that they...
Most read 6/25/24Woman who took cellphone from CVS homicide scene sentenced to prison8Judge Benjamin Lewis sentenced Yaunique D. Cain, 21, of Cape Girardeau to four years in prison for her role in tampering with evidence in the killing of KeMari Childress on Feb. 27 at the CVS Pharmacy, 2161 William St., in Cape Girardeau. But...
Most read 6/24/24Melainas Magical Playland at Cape County Park North to be closed for renovation through end of AugustMelainas Magical Playland at Cape County Park North will be closed for renovations Monday, July 15, through the end of August. According to a Cape Girardeau County Parks news release, the changes to the playground will include new surface...
Physicist encourages Cape County residents to take back their elections29During a presentation for the monthly Guardians of Liberty meeting on Tuesday, June 18, in Jackson, physicist Douglas Frank shared his thoughts and experiences regarding election fraud since the 2020 presidential election, claiming to have evidence...
Cape County clerk defends county election integrity to speaker at Guardians of Liberty event63Election fraud has been a hot topic in the United States ever since Joe Biden won the presidency in 2020, prompting former president Donald Trump to claim the election was stolen. Since then, physicist Dr. Douglas Frank has been going from state to...
Lane sentenced for murder of Cape Central student Madison Robinson; tempers flare during hearing4Isaiah Lane, 33, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison Thursday, June 20, for the second-degree murder of a 15-year-old student who planned on being a paramedic with the military; and also for shooting her brother, Ryan Robinson,...