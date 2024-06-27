Prayer 6-27-24

More to explore
South Side Farms overcomes rain to distribute free vegetablesDrizzling rain couldnt deter South Side Farms volunteers from handing out produce to passersby Wednesday, June 26. Working out of a green roadside tent at 900 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau, workers and volunteers made free grab bags of...
Cape to host Parks & Rec Day next month at Osage CentreThe Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Parks & Rec Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Osage Centre, 1625 N Kingshighway. This free, kid-friendly event promises a day of fun and activities for the...
Cape man charged with burglary after allegedy trying to enter house he said was hisA man is accused of trying to break into a home, yelling at a woman he did not know from the front porch and trying to remove the door to gain entry when police officers arrived and made an arrest. Justin Jarvis, 42, of Cape Girardeau was charged...
City officials reflect on Blair leaving police department; Glueck to take over responsibilities in interim period4City manager Ken Haskin and Mayor Stacy Kinder along with Ward 5 Councilman Rhett Pierce weighed in Tuesday, June 25, on police chief Wes Blair leaving the Cape Girardeau Police Department to take a position at Memphis International Airport in...
Dr. Skinner named to Show Me Center, River Campus Board of Managers3Dr. Bruce Skinner was appointed to the Show Me Center and River Campus Board of Managers by Southeast Missouri State Universitys Board of Governors on Tuesday to complete Dr. Brad Sheriffs terms that expire Dec. 1, 2025, and Dec. 1, 2026,...
Stockard pleads guilty to federal weapons, drug charges; forfeits more than 200 guns3A former Cape Girardeau restaurant owner and food truck operator has pleaded guilty in federal court to unlawful interstate transportation of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute...
Did you know? Crime numbers rose in these categories during 2023 in Cape Girardeau4The Cape Girardeau Police Department released its 2023 annual report to the City Council on June 17. According to a Southeast Missourian article, chief Wes Blair pointed out multiple takeaways from the review for the council. He said while robberies...
Cody Samples hired as Cape city prosecutor; Scott Horman leaving position4The City of Cape Girardeau will welcome new city prosecutor Cody Samples as of Monday, July 1. Former prosecutor Scott Horman will be stepping away from his position. City manager Ken Haskin stated in an email to the Southeast Missourian that they...
Woman who took cellphone from CVS homicide scene sentenced to prison8Judge Benjamin Lewis sentenced Yaunique D. Cain, 21, of Cape Girardeau to four years in prison for her role in tampering with evidence in the killing of KeMari Childress on Feb. 27 at the CVS Pharmacy, 2161 William St., in Cape Girardeau. But...
1908 courthouse in Jackson nearing end of renovationsThe Cape Girardeau County government will soon have a new home in some very old offices. Jacksons Penzel Construction is nearing completion on the countys historic 1908 courthouse renovation in Jackson. The $7.7 million project, which started in...
Alleged murder threat leads to felony charges in Cape Girardeau CountyA Galena man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman at a Cape Girardeau County gas station, ran from police, hid in tall grass and kicked an officer, according to documents filed in the case. Robert Hefner, 49, was charged with third-degree...
Eight CGPS educators complete Aspiring Leadership Academy, paving way for future school leadersEight Cape Girardeau Public Schools staff members recently completed the inaugural cohort of the districts Aspiring Leadership Academy. The Aspiring Leadership Academy is a program designed to help staff members develop their leadership skills in...
Help, hope and healing: Disaster relief team wraps up service in Sikeston2SIKESTON A Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief Team has been in Sikeston since an EF3 tornado struck May 26, and their crews have been working hard to serve the community. Since day one, the team has been stationed at First Baptist Church in Sikeston...
Physicist encourages Cape County residents to take back their elections29During a presentation for the monthly Guardians of Liberty meeting on Tuesday, June 18, in Jackson, physicist Douglas Frank shared his thoughts and experiences regarding election fraud since the 2020 presidential election, claiming to have evidence...
Cape County clerk defends county election integrity to speaker at Guardians of Liberty event63Election fraud has been a hot topic in the United States ever since Joe Biden won the presidency in 2020, prompting former president Donald Trump to claim the election was stolen. Since then, physicist Dr. Douglas Frank has been going from state to...
Lane sentenced for murder of Cape Central student Madison Robinson; tempers flare during hearing4Isaiah Lane, 33, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison Thursday, June 20, for the second-degree murder of a 15-year-old student who planned on being a paramedic with the military; and also for shooting her brother, Ryan Robinson,...
Most read 6/20/24Statue plans for Jackson roundabout nixed due to new MoDOT requirements10Plans for a sign or statue in Jackson's newest roundabout have been scrapped because of updated MoDOT requirements. The roundabout at Deerwood Drive and North High Street will feature only basic landscaping. ...
Most read 6/19/24Blanks plan new developments to revitalize historic Cape Girardeau neighborhood15A Cape Girardeau couple is about to break ground on an endeavor to redevelop a long-neglected part of the citys historic downtown. Scott Blank and his wife, Lisa, own Bi-State Oil Co. in Cape Girardeau, operating a pair of Southern Convenience...
Most read 6/14/24CTC's auto tech program receives ASE accreditation9Following a thorough, strategic review, the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Centers automotive technology program received National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Program Accreditation at the Maintenance and Light Repair...