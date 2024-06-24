Prayer 6-24-24

More to explore
-
Eight CGPS educators complete Aspiring Leadership Academy, paving way for future school leadersEight Cape Girardeau Public Schools staff members recently completed the inaugural cohort of the districts Aspiring Leadership Academy. The Aspiring Leadership Academy is a program designed to help staff members develop their leadership skills in...
-
-
Help, hope and healing: Disaster relief team wraps up service in SikestonSIKESTON A Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief Team has been in Sikeston since an EF3 tornado struck May 26, and their crews have been working hard to serve the community. Since day one, the team has been stationed at First Baptist Church in Sikeston...
-
Melainas Magical Playland at Cape County Park North to be closed for renovation through end of AugustMelainas Magical Playland at Cape County Park North will be closed for renovations Monday, July 15, through the end of August. According to a Cape Girardeau County Parks news release, the changes to the playground will include new surface...
-
Cape Girardeau Public Library launches Youth Book Club to spark reading passionCape Girardeau Public Library has launched a new youth book club for children ages 9 to 11. The clubs meetings will take place on the third Thursday of every month from 3 to 5 p.m. The book club aims to foster a love for reading and develop...
-
Keep youngsters engaged this summer with Cape Girardeau's funtime activitiesSummer is here, and with schools out, many parents in Cape Girardeau are looking for ways to keep their children unplugged and engaged. Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark Ave., is holding its annual summer reading program, which encourages...
-
-
Valedictorian 2024: Addison NicholsDelta High School Parents: Chris Nichols and Paige Hinkle Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to obtain a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing. High school activities: Basketball, softball, Future Farmers of America,...
-
Valedictorian 2024: Rachael HellebuschMeadow Heights High School Parents: John and Kimberly Hellebusch Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Murray State University this fall, where I hope to attain both a bachelor's degree and master's degree in mathematics with a certification in...
-
-
Valedictorian 2024: Kendall MarshallOak Ridge High School Parents: David and Nina Marshall. Post-graduation plans: Attend University of Missouri in the fall with a major in microbiology in pursuit of a career in vaccine research and development. High school activities: Cross country,...
-
Valedictorian 2024: London CuretonWoodland High School Parents: Ashley and Roger Vance. Post-graduation plans: Attend Missouri State University in Springfield to earn a degree in nursing and become a CRNA. High school activities: Beta-MO vice president, FBLA, FCCLA, FCA, Pep Club,...
-
-
-
Physicist encourages Cape County residents to take back their elections24During a presentation for the monthly Guardians of Liberty meeting on Tuesday, June 18, in Jackson, physicist Douglas Frank shared his thoughts and experiences regarding election fraud since the 2020 presidential election, claiming to have evidence...
-
Cape County clerk defends county election integrity to speaker at Guardians of Liberty event51Election fraud has been a hot topic in the United States ever since Joe Biden won the presidency in 2020, prompting former president Donald Trump to claim the election was stolen. Since then, physicist Dr. Douglas Frank has been going from state to...
-
Lane sentenced for murder of Cape Central student Madison Robinson; tempers flare during hearing4Isaiah Lane, 33, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison Thursday, June 20, for the second-degree murder of a 15-year-old student who planned on being a paramedic with the military; and also for shooting her brother, Ryan Robinson,...
-
-
-
Porch holds second sneaker ball1Tameka Randle, executive director of PORCH Initiative, spoke about what PORCH means to her at the PORCH Initiative second annual Sneaker Ball on Saturday, June 15, at Scout Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau. The event raises money to provide sneakers...
-
Experts: US hospitals prone to cyberattacks such as one that hurt patient care at Ascension2In the wake of a debilitating cyberattack against one of the nations largest health care systems, Marvin Ruckle, a nurse at an Ascension hospital in Wichita, Kansas, said he had a frightening experience: He nearly gave a baby the wrong dose of...
-
-
Statue plans for Jackson roundabout nixed due to new MoDOT requirements10Plans for a sign or statue in Jackson's newest roundabout have been scrapped because of updated MoDOT requirements. The roundabout at Deerwood Drive and North High Street will feature only basic landscaping. ...
-
Water rate increase, meter change recommended by analyst for Cape14Carl Brown, president of www.gettinggreatrates.com and a utility analyst, gave early recommendations to the Cape Girardeau City Council for water rate changes and pay structure at the council meeting Monday, June 17. Brown outlined a few points from...
-
-
Most read 6/19/24Blanks plan new developments to revitalize historic Cape Girardeau neighborhood14A Cape Girardeau couple is about to break ground on an endeavor to redevelop a long-neglected part of the citys historic downtown. Scott Blank and his wife, Lisa, own Bi-State Oil Co. in Cape Girardeau, operating a pair of Southern Convenience...
-
-
Dr. Dan Cotner leaves behind legacy of service7"A kind, humble and honorable man. A friend to all." Those two sentences describing "Cape Girardeaus own River City Music Man" Dr. Dan Cotner adorn a rock in front of the Capaha Park bandshell, now known as the Dan Cotner Amphitheater, and sum up a...
-
-
Sunday fire disrupts business at Don Carlos restaurant in Jackson1A fire that broke out at Don Carlos restaurant in Jackson could have been much worse had it not been seen by a couple of passersby at around 9 p.m. Sunday, June 16. Jackson Fire Department chief deputy of administration Randy Davis said a couple of...
-
-
Most read 6/14/24CTC's auto tech program receives ASE accreditation9Following a thorough, strategic review, the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Centers automotive technology program received National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Program Accreditation at the Maintenance and Light Repair...