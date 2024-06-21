Pints & Politics seeks to inform region's electorate

-
Column (6/21/24)The Supreme Courts role in our partisan polarization has been greatly exaggeratedConventional wisdom suggests that the Supreme Court, like the country, is deeply divided along partisan and ideological lines. But this overlooks the courts historic recent run of unanimous decisions and the fact that the liberal and conservative...
Column (6/20/24)Young voters leaving Democrats and BidenA lot of attention is being given to support being picked up by Donald Trump among non-white voters. But the change taking place among young voters is even more dramatic. In the elections in 2016 and 2020, Donald Trump was soundly defeated...
Editorial (6/19/24)Two SEMO programs accredited by national organizationsAnyone who has been part of an accrediting process knows two things. One, its not what you do; its what you have documented. Two, its a great way way to fully understand how your organization works and where your resources human and other are...
Column (6/18/24)Cracking down on organizations that fund terrorismOn June 8, the Israeli military launched a daring mission to free four hostages who were held captive for months by evil Hamas terrorists in Gaza. Im incredibly grateful that these innocent people are safe and back at home with their families, and...
Editorial (6/17/24)Editorial: Capahas Baseball: Celebrating the legacy of America's oldest semi-pro teamThe Capahas baseball team, a cornerstone of Cape Girardeau's sports history, has announced its closure after an impressive 130-year run. Founded in 1894, the Capahas were the oldest semi-pro amateur baseball team in existence, providing a platform...
Column (6/17/24)The west is sick of the New Woke JihadismWhat are the mobs in Washington defiling iconic federal statues with impunity and pelting policemen really protesting? What are the throngs in London brazenly swarming parks and rampaging in the streets really angry about? Occupations? They could...
Editorial (6/15/24)Thank you to all the dads on Father's DayBefore there was a favorite teacher. Before there was a best friend. Before there was an independent nature. There was Dad. Dads come in many shapes, sizes and forms. The best are those who, alongside Mom, are there every step of the way. Next best...
Editorial (6/14/24)Juneteenth marks freedom's triumphFourth of July our independence from England. Memorial Day thankful remembrance of those who died while fighting for our nation. Labor Day a long weekend to celebrate the workers rights movement. Those holidays are part of our national fabric...
Column (6/13/24)Fighting back against Bidens two-tiered justice systemThe day the verdict was reached in New York v. Trump will go down as a dark day in our nations history. The former president was convicted and could be thrown in jail over charges that should have never been brought against him in the first place....
Column (6/13/24)Biden points the bill (and the blame) elsewhereGovernment overspending, an activity the Biden administration has taken to a new level, has sent the country into an inflationary spiral. Through trillions of dollars in COVID-19 relief programs, infrastructure spending, vote-buying student loan...
Editorial (6/12/24)National Police Week: Thank you for your serviceThe familiar motto that adorns many law enforcement vehicles, to protect and serve, is more than words for many of those in the profession. Its a creed they live by. This week Sunday, May 12, through Saturday, May 18 is National Police Week,...
Column (6/12/24)The war on contraception that wasn'tWe don't know who they are or where they are. All we know is that some place or other, a shadowy group of powerful Republicans is meeting to figure out how to ban contraceptives. For all we know, they also might be scheming to cover up what really...
Editorial (6/10/24)SEMO baseball secures historic NCAA Regional winsThe Southeast Missouri State University baseball team recently wrapped up its 2024 season. With the programs third Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship in four years and a strong performance at the NCAA Regionals, the Redhawks have much...
Editorial (6/7/24)One Citys Community Care Day makes a differenceA number of organizations and groups in the region help those less fortunate. From providing gifts for children in the area around the holidays to packing food for desperate men, women and children around the world, many folks step forward to...
Editorial (6/5/24)Editorial: D-Day: Beginning of the end of World War IIAs 1944 dawned, fascism dominated Europe. Hitlers ground troops had goose-stepped through Poland and Romania to Russias doorstep. They had taken France and pushed southward to Greece. From the air, the Luftwaffe decimated cities across western...
Editorial (6/3/24)Early morning storms roar through Southeast MissouriFour tornado-producing storms roared through Southeast Missouri on Sunday morning, May 26. The storms damaged homes and businesses, uprooted trees and downed power lines. Luckily, no one in the region lost their life. That was not the case...
Editorial (5/31/24)The Bridge Haiti helping those in dire needPolitical instability and violence, natural disasters and extreme poverty have hung over Haiti like roiling storm clouds for decades. Its leaders have been ruthless. Gangs have controlled the streets. A 2010 earthquake killed up to 300,000 people....
Pints & Politics seeks to inform region's electorate
What is the most important factor in an effective and responsive governmental body?
An informed electorate.
To the end of informing our regions electorate, the Southeast Missourian will kick off a series of public interviews with elected leaders on Monday, June 24.
The event i called Pints & Politics.
This series of one-hour sessions will bring to Cape Girardeau the movers and shakers in Missouri politics, providing an inside view of what our elected officials are focusing on and why.
This series provides an opportunity to engage with political leaders from around the state, delve into significant issues and go beyond typical sound bites to foster deeper discussion.
The inaugural event will feature state Rep. Jon Patterson, a Republican serving as the majority floor leader in the Missouri House. Patterson was chosen by his colleagues in the majority to become the next House Speaker for the legislative session beginning in January 2025. His background includes undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a surgical residency at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City. From 2011 to 2022, Patterson practiced general surgery in eastern Jackson County and has participated in medical mission trips to the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Jordan. He resides in Lees Summit, Missouri with his wife, Jennifer, and their two children, Leah and Andrew.
Mondays event will begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30, at the Rust Center for Media, 325 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
Tickets for the in-person event include one beverage and can be purchased at www.semissourian.com/politics. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream will be available on www.semissourian.com .
Pints & Politics is sponsored by Clean Fuels Alliance America, Missouri Soybeans and the Southeast Missourian.
Join us Monday and learn a bit more about our your state government.
