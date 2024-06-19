Two SEMO programs accredited by national organizations

-
-
Column (6/18/24)Cracking down on organizations that fund terrorismOn June 8, the Israeli military launched a daring mission to free four hostages who were held captive for months by evil Hamas terrorists in Gaza. Im incredibly grateful that these innocent people are safe and back at home with their families, and...
-
-
Editorial (6/17/24)Editorial: Capahas Baseball: Celebrating the legacy of America's oldest semi-pro teamThe Capahas baseball team, a cornerstone of Cape Girardeau's sports history, has announced its closure after an impressive 130-year run. Founded in 1894, the Capahas were the oldest semi-pro amateur baseball team in existence, providing a platform...
-
Column (6/17/24)The west is sick of the New Woke JihadismWhat are the mobs in Washington defiling iconic federal statues with impunity and pelting policemen really protesting? What are the throngs in London brazenly swarming parks and rampaging in the streets really angry about? Occupations? They could...
-
Editorial (6/15/24)Thank you to all the dads on Father's DayBefore there was a favorite teacher. Before there was a best friend. Before there was an independent nature. There was Dad. Dads come in many shapes, sizes and forms. The best are those who, alongside Mom, are there every step of the way. Next best...
-
Editorial (6/14/24)Juneteenth marks freedom's triumphFourth of July our independence from England. Memorial Day thankful remembrance of those who died while fighting for our nation. Labor Day a long weekend to celebrate the workers rights movement. Those holidays are part of our national fabric...
-
-
Column (6/13/24)Fighting back against Bidens two-tiered justice systemThe day the verdict was reached in New York v. Trump will go down as a dark day in our nations history. The former president was convicted and could be thrown in jail over charges that should have never been brought against him in the first place....
-
Column (6/13/24)Biden points the bill (and the blame) elsewhereGovernment overspending, an activity the Biden administration has taken to a new level, has sent the country into an inflationary spiral. Through trillions of dollars in COVID-19 relief programs, infrastructure spending, vote-buying student loan...
-
Editorial (6/12/24)National Police Week: Thank you for your serviceThe familiar motto that adorns many law enforcement vehicles, to protect and serve, is more than words for many of those in the profession. Its a creed they live by. This week Sunday, May 12, through Saturday, May 18 is National Police Week,...
-
Column (6/12/24)The war on contraception that wasn'tWe don't know who they are or where they are. All we know is that some place or other, a shadowy group of powerful Republicans is meeting to figure out how to ban contraceptives. For all we know, they also might be scheming to cover up what really...
-
-
Column (6/11/24)Gun violence, infrastructure, budget on center stageThe mission statement for the City of Cape Girardeau states that Cape will actively promote a safe, innovative climate through city services that enhances the quality of life for its citizens and our region. There are many ways the city goes about...
-
-
Editorial (6/10/24)SEMO baseball secures historic NCAA Regional winsThe Southeast Missouri State University baseball team recently wrapped up its 2024 season. With the programs third Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship in four years and a strong performance at the NCAA Regionals, the Redhawks have much...
-
Editorial (6/7/24)One Citys Community Care Day makes a differenceA number of organizations and groups in the region help those less fortunate. From providing gifts for children in the area around the holidays to packing food for desperate men, women and children around the world, many folks step forward to...
-
-
Editorial (6/5/24)Editorial: D-Day: Beginning of the end of World War IIAs 1944 dawned, fascism dominated Europe. Hitlers ground troops had goose-stepped through Poland and Romania to Russias doorstep. They had taken France and pushed southward to Greece. From the air, the Luftwaffe decimated cities across western...
-
Editorial (6/3/24)Early morning storms roar through Southeast MissouriFour tornado-producing storms roared through Southeast Missouri on Sunday morning, May 26. The storms damaged homes and businesses, uprooted trees and downed power lines. Luckily, no one in the region lost their life. That was not the case...
-
Editorial (5/31/24)The Bridge Haiti helping those in dire needPolitical instability and violence, natural disasters and extreme poverty have hung over Haiti like roiling storm clouds for decades. Its leaders have been ruthless. Gangs have controlled the streets. A 2010 earthquake killed up to 300,000 people....
-
Editorial (5/29/24)Help us find the next Spirit of America Award winnerDo you know someone who personifies the spirit of this country? Qualities such as patriotism, civic engagement, business leadership, volunteerism or military service? Consider submitting a nomination for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America...
-
Two SEMO programs accredited by national organizations
Anyone who has been part of an accrediting process knows two things. One, its not what you do; its what you have documented. Two, its a great way way to fully understand how your organization works and where your resources human and other are going.
According to two accrediting organizations, Southeast Missouri State Universitys Department of Mass Media and hospitality management program are doing well on both fronts. The Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications recently reaccredited the Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University, and the Accreditation Commission for Programs in Hospitality Administration has given its stamp of approval to SEMOs program.
SEMO and University of Missouri are the only two mass media departments in the state accredited by the council and are two of only 119 such accredited departments nationwide. The council first accredited SEMOs program in 2005.
Earning another six years of accreditation, through the 2029-30 academic year, is no small feat. But beyond applauding the recognition itself, examining how the department won the councils approval reveals the internal successes of achieving laudible goals.
The council considers eight standards, and SEMOs Mass Media Department met all of them. They are: the programs mission, governance and administration; curriculum and instruction; continuous assessment of learning outcomes; diversity and inclusiveness; faculty; student services; resources, facilities and equipment; and professional and public service.
Those standards touch on every aspect of the departments operation, from its position within the university to what its students learn to awareness of societal objectives.
Another component of the councils assessment highlights the departments partnerships with Rust Communications, parent of the Southeast Missourian, and KFVS12. Those longtime partnerships have benefited the students and the news organizations, as evidenced by the Southeast Missourians newsroom featuring several SEMO Mass Media graduates.
Department chairwoman Tamara Buck recently spoke about the honor.
"Im incredibly proud of all the hard work our faculty, staff and students have done to maintain a quality program worthy of accreditation. The standards for diversity and assessment have been problematic for a number of schools, so its also an honor for us to stand out in those areas.
The hospitality program joins only 64 others across the nation earning accreditation from the commission.
Associate professor Quantella Noto said the accreditation process focused on faculty, curriculum, facilities, academic services and other support areas. SEMOs program focuses on results. Its geared toward ensuring graduates are prepared with the knowledge and skills needed for successful careers in hospitality management.
Congratulations to all those involved in these programs.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.