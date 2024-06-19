Two SEMO programs accredited by national organizations

Editorial

Anyone who has been part of an accrediting process knows two things. One, its not what you do; its what you have documented. Two, its a great way way to fully understand how your organization works and where your resources  human and other  are going.

According to two accrediting organizations, Southeast Missouri State Universitys Department of Mass Media and hospitality management program are doing well on both fronts. The Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications recently reaccredited the Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University, and the Accreditation Commission for Programs in Hospitality Administration has given its stamp of approval to SEMOs program.

SEMO and University of Missouri are the only two mass media departments in the state accredited by the council and are two of only 119 such accredited departments nationwide. The council first accredited SEMOs program in 2005.

Earning another six years of accreditation, through the 2029-30 academic year, is no small feat. But beyond applauding the recognition itself, examining how the department won the councils approval reveals the internal successes of achieving laudible goals.

The council considers eight standards, and SEMOs Mass Media Department met all of them. They are: the programs mission, governance and administration; curriculum and instruction; continuous assessment of learning outcomes; diversity and inclusiveness; faculty; student services; resources, facilities and equipment; and professional and public service.

Those standards touch on every aspect of the departments operation, from its position within the university to what its students learn to awareness of societal objectives.

Another component of the councils assessment highlights the departments partnerships with Rust Communications, parent of the Southeast Missourian, and KFVS12. Those longtime partnerships have benefited the students and the news organizations, as evidenced by the Southeast Missourians newsroom featuring several SEMO Mass Media graduates.

Department chairwoman Tamara Buck recently spoke about the honor.

"Im incredibly proud of all the hard work our faculty, staff and students have done to maintain a quality program worthy of accreditation. The standards for diversity and assessment have been problematic for a number of schools, so its also an honor for us to stand out in those areas.

The hospitality program joins only 64 others across the nation earning accreditation from the commission.

Associate professor Quantella Noto said the accreditation process focused on faculty, curriculum, facilities, academic services and other support areas. SEMOs program focuses on results. Its geared toward ensuring graduates are prepared with the knowledge and skills needed for successful careers in hospitality management.

Congratulations to all those involved in these programs.