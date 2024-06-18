Tips to make traveling with pets easier

Travel season is upon us, with even more destinations that are now pet-friendly. Before you travel with your furry family member, there are a few things to consider:

First, ask yourself if travel is the best thing to do for the pet, fellow travelers, and people or pets you are visiting. Keep in mind if the answer is no, there are many reputable boarding facilities and pet-sitters who may require up-to-date vaccines before your pets stay.

Make sure your pet has an up-to-date leash and collar to wear with your contact information, in case it becomes lost. We recommend microchipping pets, which provides permanent identification and increases the chances your pet could be returned to you.

If your dog or cat isnt used to a new carrier or harness system, this could add stress to your trip. Try those accessories out a few days before you travel.

Dont forget to account for extra time for added potty breaks along the way, too. Add extra water bowls, medication, food and snacks to your packing list.

If you are crossing state or international lines, you might need to travel with a certificate of veterinary inspection. Ask an official at your destination if a health certificate is required. Obtaining a certificate requires veterinarians to administer an exam to check for infectious diseases and possibly administer vaccinations. It could take a few days for the certificate to be issued in the mail, so you will need to plan ahead to prevent delays.

If you are flying with your pet, its best to pick flights with fewer connections and layovers. Do not forget plastic bags to retrieve pets waste. You might want to bring your pets favorite toy or blanket to help calm them during the flight.

Finally, if you are worried about your pets anxiety during any type of long-distance travel, we recommend setting up an exam with your veterinarian at least one month in advance of your trip. Veterinarians can potentially prescribe calming medication and offer any other advice to ensure your vacation is as relaxing and enjoyable as possible for all.