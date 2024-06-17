Prayer 6-17-24

More to explore
CGPS to roll out parent-teacher chat option on districts mobile appCape Girardeau Public Schools is introducing a new way for parents to stay in touch with their childrens educators, allowing them to easily keep up with their students progress throughout the school year with a single smartphone app. ...
Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival returns this Friday, SaturdaySIKESTON Get ready. The second annual Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival is only a week away. The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 21, and from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Sikeston Jaycee...
Sedgewickville felon charged after allegedly firing a bullet into wall in Delta convenience store3Jesse Boyer, 43, of Sedgewickville is in Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond after prosecutors filed charges of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class B felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm, a Class D felony. Police say witnesses...
Southeast Missourian's 'Pints & Politics' series kicks off with State Rep. Jon PattersonThe Southeast Missourian is launching a new event this year with the start of its Pints & Politics series, kicking off on Monday, June 24, at the Rust Center for Media. This series of one-hour talks will feature in-depth interviews with political...
CTC's auto tech program receives ASE accreditation9Following a thorough, strategic review, the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Centers automotive technology program received National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Program Accreditation at the Maintenance and Light Repair...
Former special education student sues school district, aide over alleged sexual assault5A former special education student who was allegedly sexually assaulted by his special education aide is suing the woman accused of the sexual crimes as well as the Scott County School District...
Report: Cape Girardeau man in jail after police find large amount of meth in freezer door5A Cape Girardeau man is in jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond after law enforcement officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Task Force, the ATF and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office say...
SEMO, TRC add eight pathways to their transfer agreementsSoutheast Missouri State University and Three Rivers College have expanded their cooperation to add eight more majors covered under transfer agreements, according to a news release issued by SEMO. The articulation agree-ments are intended to allow...
Guardians of Liberty hosts Seven Steps to Take Back Our Elections event45Guardians of Liberty will host a Seven Steps to Take Back Our Elections event from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Delmonicos Steakhouse in Jackson. According to a GOL news release, the events speaker will be physicist Douglas G. Frank, known...
National Police Week: Cape Girardeau Police Departments Newton helps inform public and support police as PIOCape Girardeau Polices Public Information Officer Bobby Newton serves Cape Girardeau by making the public aware of the polices actions, delivering department communications and offering peer support for his fellow officers. Newton said he went...
National Police Week: Desire to learn fuels Cape County deputy from Puerto Rico to Southeast Missouri1Deputy Marc Rivas of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office has worked two different fields in the office and teaches new recruits different aspects of the job. After moving to the Show Me State from the north of Puerto Rico, he has set down...
National Police Week: Group honors Van Buren officer with Hero AwardWe have made a lot of changes since 2020, and were hopeful that more changes will continue to be made for the positive, said KVC Missouri Director Michael Turner. KVC stands for Knowledge, Value, and Connection, according to Turner, and it...
National Police Week: From uncertainty to leadership Jackson PD Lt. Jason Wilhelm's journey in law enforcementFollowing his high school graduation in 2000, Scott City native Jason Wilhelm wasnt sure where the future would lead him. Law enforcement was on Wilhelms radar, but he ultimately decided to put it on the back burner and attend college. During...
Valedictorians 2024: Madilyn Asher, Bell City High SchoolParents: Matthew and Kelli Asher Post-graduation plans: Attend University of Missouri to obtain a degree in nursing. High school activities: Volleyball, cheerleading, track, Beta Club, FFA, Student Council, FBLA, FCCLA and Pep Club. Favorite high...
Valedictorians 2024: Addison Engelen, Leopold High School1Parents: Scott and Melinda Engelen. Post-graduation plans: Attend Murray State University in the fall and work to obtain a bachelor's degree in nursing. High school activities: Volleyball, softball, Beta Club (president), Pep Club (president),...
Valedictorians 2024: Zavior Mize, Scott County Central High SchoolParents: Gary and Bethany Mize. Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University and major in biology education. I would like to become a teacher and basketball coach. High school activities: FBLA Club (officer), Beta Club...
Valedictorians 2024: Kiely Pearl Woodfin, Zalma High SchoolParents: Keith Woodfin and Theresa Sipos Post-graduation plans: Pursue a career in the medical field, attending Southeast Missouri State University. High school activities: Student Council (two-year officer), FCCLA (four-year officer), Senior Beta...
Valedictorians 2024: Ian Weber, Scott City High School1Parents: Mark and Norma Weber Post-graduation plans: Major in cybersecurity at Southeast Missouri State University High school activities: National Honor Society, Student Council, Guidance Advisory Students, FBLA, Science Club, football, FTA, SEEK,...
Most read 6/11/24City of Cape Girardeau forms committee to review policies, try to lessen gun violence21The City of Cape Girardeau is assembling a Gun Violence Task Force that will determine what can be done to discourage gun violence. The ad-hoc committee will also look over current programs and policies. Mayor Stacy Kinder stated in the citys...
Cape elementary students celebrate final day of summer school at Central's new indoor athletic facility9With the Summer Olympics around the corner, each of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools elementary schools celebrated the last day of their Olympics-themed summer school session Friday, June 7, with activities for students inside Cape Central High...
Lynwood Baptist Church breaks ground on $10.5 million expansion3Officials of Lynwood Baptist Church and Lynwood Christian Academy officially broke ground Sunday, June 9, on a 35,000-square-foot expansion. Senior pastor Mark Anderson spoke of the geography of redemption and Gods presence. ...
Oak Ridge mother faces accusation of providing minor with meth; faces counts of child endangerment8An Oak Ridge mother is in jail in lieu of $26,000 cash-only bond after police say she provided at least one child with methamphetamine. Jennifer Bey, 43, faces three counts of first-degree child endangerment involving drugs, a Class D felony....
Most read 6/7/24Report: Police find bloodied woman holding suspect by hair; drugs found in man's underwear at jail5A Charleston man faces eight felonies following a domestic violence call that led to several drug-related charges. Vashon Rivers, 39, was arrested in Cape Girardeau and charged with eight felonies: four counts of delivery of a controlled substance,...