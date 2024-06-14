Prayer 6-14-24

More to explore
-
CTC's auto tech program receives ASE accreditationFollowing a thorough, strategic review, the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Centers automotive technology program received National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Program Accreditation at the Maintenance and Light Repair...
-
-
Former special education student sues school district, aide over alleged sexual assaultA former special education student who was allegedly sexually assaulted by his special education aide is suing the woman accused of the sexual crimes as well as the Scott County School District...
-
Report: Cape Girardeau man in jail after police find large amount of meth in freezer door1A Cape Girardeau man is in jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond after law enforcement officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Task Force, the ATF and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office say...
-
-
-
SEMO, TRC add eight pathways to their transfer agreementsSoutheast Missouri State University and Three Rivers College have expanded their cooperation to add eight more majors covered under transfer agreements, according to a news release issued by SEMO. The articulation agree-ments are intended to allow...
-
Guardians of Liberty hosts Seven Steps to Take Back Our Elections event28Guardians of Liberty will host a Seven Steps to Take Back Our Elections event from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Delmonicos Steakhouse in Jackson. According to a GOL news release, the events speaker will be physicist Douglas G. Frank, known...
-
National Police Week: Cape Girardeau Police Departments Newton helps inform public and support police as PIOCape Girardeau Polices Public Information Officer Bobby Newton serves Cape Girardeau by making the public aware of the polices actions, delivering department communications and offering peer support for his fellow officers. Newton said he went...
-
National Police Week: Desire to learn fuels Cape County deputy from Puerto Rico to Southeast Missouri1Deputy Marc Rivas of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office has worked two different fields in the office and teaches new recruits different aspects of the job. After moving to the Show Me State from the north of Puerto Rico, he has set down...
-
National Police Week: Group honors Van Buren officer with Hero AwardWe have made a lot of changes since 2020, and were hopeful that more changes will continue to be made for the positive, said KVC Missouri Director Michael Turner. KVC stands for Knowledge, Value, and Connection, according to Turner, and it...
-
National Police Week: From uncertainty to leadership Jackson PD Lt. Jason Wilhelm's journey in law enforcementFollowing his high school graduation in 2000, Scott City native Jason Wilhelm wasnt sure where the future would lead him. Law enforcement was on Wilhelms radar, but he ultimately decided to put it on the back burner and attend college. During...
-
Today in history: June 13
-
National Police Week: David Ruebel I just want to helpDavid Ruebel, a patrol officer in Chaffee, has committed himself to making a difference in his small community. He has been an officer at Chaffee for just over a year and a half. His journey in law enforcement began at the age of 35. Before joining...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Building Stronger Communities: The impact of volunteer boards on local charitiesCharitable organizations and the communities they serve enjoy a unique relationship. Successful charities have a tremendous impact on their communities, and this success is primarily due to the community volunteers who give of their time to serve on...
-
City of Cape Girardeau forms committee to review policies, try to lessen gun violence18The City of Cape Girardeau is assembling a Gun Violence Task Force that will determine what can be done to discourage gun violence. The ad-hoc committee will also look over current programs and policies. Mayor Stacy Kinder stated in the citys...
-
Northeast Cape outside warning siren suffers outage1An outside warning siren on Vincent Street in Northeast Cape Girardeau is temporarily out of service as of Monday, June 10. A City of Cape Girardeau newsletter stated residents nearby should be aware the siren will not sound in case of a tornado...
-
Lynwood Baptist Church breaks ground on $10.5 million expansion3Officials of Lynwood Baptist Church and Lynwood Christian Academy officially broke ground Sunday, June 9, on a 35,000-square-foot expansion. Senior pastor Mark Anderson spoke of the geography of redemption and Gods presence. ...
-
-
Oak Ridge mother faces accusation of providing minor with meth; faces counts of child endangerment8An Oak Ridge mother is in jail in lieu of $26,000 cash-only bond after police say she provided at least one child with methamphetamine. Jennifer Bey, 43, faces three counts of first-degree child endangerment involving drugs, a Class D felony....
-
Photo Gallery 6/10/24Hoffman Family Fireworks Light the Night demonstrationThe annual Light The Night fireworks demonstration presented by Hoffman Family Fireworks was a free event held at the Knights Of Columbus hall in Jackson on Saturday, June 8, , where 60 of their fireworks were launched and food, beverage and...
-
-
Report: Police find bloodied woman holding suspect by hair; drugs found in man's underwear at jail5A Charleston man faces eight felonies following a domestic violence call that led to several drug-related charges. Vashon Rivers, 39, was arrested in Cape Girardeau and charged with eight felonies: four counts of delivery of a controlled substance,...
-
Coroner Jordan receives another extension from judge in civil suit; seeks change of venue in criminal case20A judge granted another extension Friday, June 7, to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan to find an attorney to defend him in a civil suit seeking to remove him from office. In a case review held via video conference, Judge Jerel Lee Poor II...
-
Bollinger County woman sentenced to 4 years in prison for perjuryMichelle Kaempfer of Glen Allen was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday, June 6, for perjury. Kaempfer was accused of telling a series of elaborate lies and fabricating evidence in trying to frame another woman on multiple crimes, including...