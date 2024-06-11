Cape County commission approves MAC Trust purchase order, furniture quote

Southeast Missourian file

Budget decisions were the order of the day at the Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting for Monday, June 10. The commissioners approved a purchase order, pay request and a quote for new furniture.

The purchase order was due to an audit by the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) Trust.

We pay MAC Trust for our workers comp insurance at the end of the year, Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper explained. Every year in February, they come out and audit every county. They look at the wages that were turned in based on some number in November, October; workers comp insurance is all based on the amount of wages.

If wages go up but counties dont pay for those increases in November, the MAC informs them in February how much theyre short. Sometimes, counties get money back, but not in this case. The county fell $91,943 short of their wage estimate last year. County Auditor Pete Frazier said a budget adjustment would be coming at the end of the year, though it may not be exactly for $91,943. Different county offices would have to pay based on their staffing, Koeper said, so the sheriffs office and highway department would likely be the most affected.

In this case, our wages went up quite a bit, a lot of it due to the sheriffs office [being] able to hire a lot of people so it went up quite a bit from whenever we first looked at it in the fall of 2023, Koeper said.

The commissioners also approved a quote from Missouri Vocational Enterprises, which is operated by the Missouri Department of Corrections using incarcerated offenders to build furniture.

As we move into the 1908 courthouse, there is quite a bit of furniture we will be taking with us from this building over there because we are enhancing a couple of the offices like the Highway Department, so theyll have a little bigger space to work in, Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said.

The county received a $39,329 quote for chairs, credenzas, desks and tables, but they budgeted $42,000 from their capital fund in case any other furniture is required.

Other business

The commissioners approved a pay request to Jackson-based Sides Construction in the amount of $291,729.80 for work on the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center. The money came from American Rescue Plan Act funding.

They also reappointed Kathy Mengels, Southeast Missouri State Universitys vice president emeritus of finance and administration, to the Senior Citizens Services Fund Board.