Prayer 6-11-24

More to explore
City of Cape Girardeau forms committee to review policies, try to lessen gun violence5The City of Cape Girardeau is assembling a Gun Violence Task Force that will determine what can be done to discourage gun violence. The ad-hoc committee will also look over current programs and policies. Mayor Stacy Kinder stated in the citys...
Building Stronger Communities: The impact of volunteer boards on local charitiesCharitable organizations and the communities they serve enjoy a unique relationship. Successful charities have a tremendous impact on their communities, and this success is primarily due to the community volunteers who give of their time to serve on...
Northeast Cape outside warning siren suffers outageAn outside warning siren on Vincent Street in Northeast Cape Girardeau is temporarily out of service as of Monday, June 10. A City of Cape Girardeau newsletter stated residents nearby should be aware the siren will not sound in case of a tornado...
Lynwood Baptist Church breaks ground on $10.5 million expansion3Officials of Lynwood Baptist Church and Lynwood Christian Academy officially broke ground Sunday, June 9, on a 35,000-square-foot expansion. Senior pastor Mark Anderson spoke of the geography of redemption and Gods presence. ...
Cape elementary students celebrate final day of summer school at Central's new indoor athletic facility9With the Summer Olympics around the corner, each of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools elementary schools celebrated the last day of their Olympics-themed summer school session Friday, June 7, with activities for students inside Cape Central High...
Oak Ridge mother faces accusation of providing minor with meth; faces counts of child endangerment8An Oak Ridge mother is in jail in lieu of $26,000 cash-only bond after police say she provided at least one child with methamphetamine. Jennifer Bey, 43, faces three counts of first-degree child endangerment involving drugs, a Class D felony....
Photo Gallery 6/10/24Hoffman Family Fireworks Light the Night demonstrationThe annual Light The Night fireworks demonstration presented by Hoffman Family Fireworks was a free event held at the Knights Of Columbus hall in Jackson on Saturday, June 8, , where 60 of their fireworks were launched and food, beverage and...
Local News 6/8/24St. Louis Native Elad Gross runs as Democratic candidate for Missouri Attorney GeneralElad Gross is running as the Democratic candidate for Attorney General (AG) on the basis of making the office more known and responsive among people in Missouri. Gross is running against Republican incumbent Andrew Bailey and Republican Candidate...
Report: Police find bloodied woman holding suspect by hair; drugs found in man's underwear at jail5A Charleston man faces eight felonies following a domestic violence call that led to several drug-related charges. Vashon Rivers, 39, was arrested in Cape Girardeau and charged with eight felonies: four counts of delivery of a controlled substance,...
Democratic AG candidate visits Cape14Elad Gross is running as the Democratic candidate for Attorney General (AG) on the basis of making the office more known and responsive among people in Missouri. Gross is running against Republican incumbent Andrew Bailey and Republican candidate...
Coroner Jordan receives another extension from judge in civil suit; seeks change of venue in criminal case17A judge granted another extension Friday, June 7, to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan to find an attorney to defend him in a civil suit seeking to remove him from office. In a case review held via video conference, Judge Jerel Lee Poor II...
Bollinger County woman sentenced to 4 years in prison for perjuryMichelle Kaempfer of Glen Allen was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday, June 6, for perjury. Kaempfer was accused of telling a series of elaborate lies and fabricating evidence in trying to frame another woman on multiple crimes, including...
Man living in tent faces felonies after alleged domestic disputeA man who allegedly repeatedly punched a victim in the face, hit the victim in the back of the head with a metal bar and smashed a mirror over her back is in Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond and is facing four felonies and one...
Former Himmelberger property nearing debut as Rockwood Inn boutique hotel4Madawn Traxel cant stop smiling. The opening of Cape Girardeaus first boutique hotel is coming soon, and Traxel cant wait for the world to see it. Traxel has put so much time, energy and passion into the Rockwood Inn that her excitement exudes...
Local News 6/5/24Sewer line repair to force street closure in JacksonJackson officials reported Wednesday, June 5, that a sewer line repair project will force the closure of a portion of County Road 316/Matthew Street on Thursday, June 6. The closure will affect the portion of the roadway from the intersection of Old...
