East Prairie City Clerk Receives Certification

The City of East Prairie's city clerk, Lori Lemons, has received the designation as a Missouri Professional City Clerk through the Missouri City Clerks and Finance Officers Association (MoCCFOA). This certification is a combination of education and experience. The Missouri City Clerks and Finance Officers Association has a current membership of over 600 city clerks and is dedicated to the education of City Clerks and Finance Officers throughout the state of Missouri.

Lori currently serves as the Southeast Division Director for the MoCCFOA.