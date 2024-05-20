*Menu
Cape County Archive Thanks Volunteers

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Marybeth Niederkorn
Monday, May 20, 2024
Pictured are some 2023 volunteers honored Friday, May 17, 2024, at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson. From left to right, Archives Assistant Tiffany Fleming, Anna Ahrens, John Berry, Andy Gibbons, Archives Director Marybeth Niederkorn, Kathy Gibbons, and Jo Anne Dickerson.

The Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson held its annual thank-you lunch for 2023 volunteers on Friday, May 17, 2024.

