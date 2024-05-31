Healing Through Writing: Local author advocates for invisible children through new memoir

-
Breaking: Trump guilty of felony crimes in New York hush money trial14Donald Trump, former president of the United States, was found guilty of 34 felony charges in New York state court Thursday, May 30. He was charged with 34 felonies, and the jury unanimously found him guilty on all charges. At the heart of the...
Whats in the water: Alliance Water Resources continues to examine changes in Capes source water2As Alliance Water Resources examines Cape Girardeaus source water from its wells, four characteristics stick out to the company the levels of iron and arsenic, the ionic charge of the water and an unknown component eating away at the chlorine....
County commissioners approve purchase of new voting systems2The Cape Girardeau County Commission has approved a bid selecting a new voting system to operate during elections for the foreseeable future. County Clerk Kara Clark Summers recommended purchasing the Unisyn OpenElect Voting System 2.2 from Henry M....
CGPS offers graduation options for 2024 senior classThe Cape Girardeau Public School District is offering seniors three options to receive their high school diplomas after their graduation was cut short on May 19 due to a shooting in the Show Me Center. One option available is for students to attend...
Document: DWI suspects were racing golf carts in wreck that killed Benton man6Two men involved in a golf cart wreck that resulted in the death of a Benton man were racing their carts around midnight on Highway 34 near Twin Bridges Campground in Bollinger County, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case. ...
Democratic secretary of state candidate Barbara Phifer holds fundraiser in Cape1Missouri secretary of state candidate Barbara Phifer, a Democrat who is currently the state representative of St. Louis County, returned to Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, May 28, for a campaign fundraiser hosted by Cape Girardeau County Democratic...
SEMO's Department of Mass Media reaccredited4The Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (ACEJMC) unanimously approved reaccreditation for Southeast Missouri State Universitys Department of Mass Media. The departments reaccreditation will last for six years,...
Victim texts code word to friend, who calls police; alleged abuser charged with domestic assault5An alleged victim of domestic abuse was able to text a code word to a friend as her alleged abuser was banging on her bedroom door and threatening to kick in the door, court documents say. The text resulted in a report to police, and resulted in...
Suspect in Blytheville, Arkansas, murder apprehended at Cape Girardeau gas station9Local police officers apprehended a man wanted for murder in Arkansas at a Cape Girardeau gas station Wednesday, May 29. Jaquavion Edwards, 19, was arrested on a murder warrant out of Blytheville, Arkansas, according to a news release issued by the...
Southeast Missouri State University Spring 2024 Dean's ListThe following students were named to the Spring 2024 semester dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University. Advance: Felicity Brumley, Jenny Burrow, Larry Delay, Ashtin Fowler, Mikayla Mikels, Jolie Pickett. Altenburg: Alli Haertling,...
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge workNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County from mile marker 93 to mile marker 94 near Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance....
Scott City murder victim, 75, was providing a place for suspect to stay for last two years, family says1Donald Harris Jr., the man charged with first-degree murder in Scott City on Sunday, May 26, had stopped by the police station three times before he was charged with killing his wifes grandmother...
Major severe weather system rips through regionIt was one of our bigger days, National Weather Service-Paducah meteorologist Justin Gibbs stated, It was a major severe weather outbreak. The NWS tracked five major severe weather systems that struck Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky...
Benton man dies in golf cart crash; two cited for felony DWI1Two men have been cited for felony driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another after a Benton man died in a golf cart crash early Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the incident occurred shortly at about...
Cape valedictorian Lydia Cao recalls experience in wake of shooting at graduation ceremony15Cape Girardeau Central High School valedictorian Lydia Cao had just finished giving an address at her graduation ceremony May 19 at the Show Me Center when a loud bang rang out. A gun shot. ...
Storm damage reported in Sikeston; officials implement curfew10SIKESTON Severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes pushed through the region early Sunday, May 26. There have been reports of limbs down, structure damage and power outages in Sikeston, Miner and surrounding areas. Here a few images from...
Most read 5/23/24Cape teen charged in drive-by shooting15A Cape Girardeau teenager faces multiple felonies on accusations that he fired a gun out of his car window toward another car. Travell J. Steele, 18, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed...
Healing Through Writing: Local author advocates for invisible children through new memoir
Vivian Selby of Cape Girardeau recently wrote and published a book about growing up in Saginaw, Mich., as a middle child from a single-parent family in the early 1960s. Her book, The Invisible Girl on Ames Street: A childs search for God, Walt Disney, Communists and food is a collection of personal memories from that time. While many of the names have been changed, Selby maintains the true identities for those near and dear to her heart, including her mother, siblings and the kind custodian from her elementary school. She writes with the pen name Vivian Lee.
Selby says she experienced healing while writing this story, which gave her a chance to reconcile the past and look toward the future. As a result, she says she no longer feels invisible.
Here, Selby discusses her process of writing, the inspiration behind her book and her hopes for those who read it.
Amanda Flinn: Tell us a little about your book.
Vivian Selby: Its about my experiences as a young girl being raised by a single mother, told from the perspective of my 7- to 9-year-old self. In the book, I talk about how I lived in my imagination, because I often felt invisible and unseen at home, but also in the community. My mom was abandoned by my dad and left to raise three kids. She did the best she could. As the middle child, I was always looking for an escape. If someone [had] told me they worked for Disney and wanted to discover me, I would have gone with them. I write about this in the book.
What was your inspiration for writing it?
When I was 60, I started looking back on my life and asking questions. I had always lived for other people, for my family. And though I was content to do that, I never had the direction to go to college. I wanted to know why.
It was about that time I read an article about a church that was giving to and supporting the entire family, not just the child. They helped with school pictures, car maintenance and food. It made me reflect on my childhood and the needs that went unmet. It made me realize it takes more than a box of crayons to get a child through school. That article helped me understand I wasnt the only child being overlooked. More can be done.
Who is the audience for your book, or who do you hope will read it?
I wrote this book for a couple of audiences. I want to reach those involved with the trauma-informed movement. So many children are suffering or going through trauma at home and masking it from teachers or other adults in their life. In my experience, no one knew what I was dealing with because I lived so deep in my imagination. I would go days without eating and tell myself I wasnt hungry, rather than ask for food. But, this book is also for the Baby Boomers who just want to remember what it was like to live in the early 60s. There is a lot of nostalgia in the book, from television shows to music and even board games that were popular during that time. Several people have told me how much they enjoyed thinking back on their own experiences after reading about mine.
What was your writing process?
Once I figured out the direction of the book, God just kept giving me more memories. I would get up in the morning and write each one down. I had Post-It notes, scraps of paper and filled notebooks, but no idea how to put it all together. I prayed a lot and kept asking God for direction. My memories were eventually attached to index cards, which I strung on a fishing line across the wall. Like a miracle, a story started to form.
What are you hoping to accomplish with this book? Any take-aways for readers?
I hope it makes people more kind and maybe changes some perspectives. I hope teachers and school staff know that everyone in the building has an opportunity to make a difference in the life of a child. I want people to see the children who are not being seen and to understand that they are vulnerable and trusting. Thats why afterschool programs are so important. If I would have had a place to go, I wouldnt have been walking the railroad tracks at such a young age and wandering away from home. I was protected by Gods grace.
How did you make the decision to self-publish?
I knew that the traditional route took a long time. Its a process of submitting and getting rejected, often waiting to hear back for six months at a time. Realistically, I thought, How many six-month periods do I have left? I didnt want to wait for that. The self-publishing platform that I used was great at explaining the process and also helped with editing services. Mickey Heath, coordinator at the Center for Writing Excellence at SEMO [Southeast Missouri State University] was one of my first editors. He provided insight I never thought of and encouraged me to publish this book.
What has been the biggest blessing from writing this book?
There have been so many. When a child goes through trauma, they often cave in on themselves and don't follow through, but writing this book forced me to follow through, and just the ability to do that was a win. I also realized that Ive never been alone. I might have felt unseen, but Ive always had the spark of Christ in my heart. I learned that at Vacation Bible School, and through writing these pages, I recovered that memory.
Its been exciting to me that other people are reading and reflecting on their past, too. And just being able to connect with people at local bookstores and through book signings, I feel like this is what Im supposed to be doing.
The Invisible Girl on Ames Street: A Childs Search for God, Walt Disney, Communists and Food is on display and available for purchase at Artistically Ever After in Cape Girardeau.