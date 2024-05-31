Connecting With Community: Walk to End Alzheimers fosters support, works toward finding cure

-
Breaking: Trump guilty of felony crimes in New York hush money trial14Donald Trump, former president of the United States, was found guilty of 34 felony charges in New York state court Thursday, May 30. He was charged with 34 felonies, and the jury unanimously found him guilty on all charges. At the heart of the...
Whats in the water: Alliance Water Resources continues to examine changes in Capes source water2As Alliance Water Resources examines Cape Girardeaus source water from its wells, four characteristics stick out to the company the levels of iron and arsenic, the ionic charge of the water and an unknown component eating away at the chlorine....
County commissioners approve purchase of new voting systems2The Cape Girardeau County Commission has approved a bid selecting a new voting system to operate during elections for the foreseeable future. County Clerk Kara Clark Summers recommended purchasing the Unisyn OpenElect Voting System 2.2 from Henry M....
CGPS offers graduation options for 2024 senior classThe Cape Girardeau Public School District is offering seniors three options to receive their high school diplomas after their graduation was cut short on May 19 due to a shooting in the Show Me Center. One option available is for students to attend...
Document: DWI suspects were racing golf carts in wreck that killed Benton man6Two men involved in a golf cart wreck that resulted in the death of a Benton man were racing their carts around midnight on Highway 34 near Twin Bridges Campground in Bollinger County, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case. ...
Democratic secretary of state candidate Barbara Phifer holds fundraiser in Cape1Missouri secretary of state candidate Barbara Phifer, a Democrat who is currently the state representative of St. Louis County, returned to Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, May 28, for a campaign fundraiser hosted by Cape Girardeau County Democratic...
SEMO's Department of Mass Media reaccredited4The Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (ACEJMC) unanimously approved reaccreditation for Southeast Missouri State Universitys Department of Mass Media. The departments reaccreditation will last for six years,...
Victim texts code word to friend, who calls police; alleged abuser charged with domestic assault5An alleged victim of domestic abuse was able to text a code word to a friend as her alleged abuser was banging on her bedroom door and threatening to kick in the door, court documents say. The text resulted in a report to police, and resulted in...
Suspect in Blytheville, Arkansas, murder apprehended at Cape Girardeau gas station9Local police officers apprehended a man wanted for murder in Arkansas at a Cape Girardeau gas station Wednesday, May 29. Jaquavion Edwards, 19, was arrested on a murder warrant out of Blytheville, Arkansas, according to a news release issued by the...
Southeast Missouri State University Spring 2024 Dean's ListThe following students were named to the Spring 2024 semester dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University. Advance: Felicity Brumley, Jenny Burrow, Larry Delay, Ashtin Fowler, Mikayla Mikels, Jolie Pickett. Altenburg: Alli Haertling,...
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge workNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County from mile marker 93 to mile marker 94 near Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance....
Scott City murder victim, 75, was providing a place for suspect to stay for last two years, family says1Donald Harris Jr., the man charged with first-degree murder in Scott City on Sunday, May 26, had stopped by the police station three times before he was charged with killing his wifes grandmother...
Major severe weather system rips through regionIt was one of our bigger days, National Weather Service-Paducah meteorologist Justin Gibbs stated, It was a major severe weather outbreak. The NWS tracked five major severe weather systems that struck Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky...
Benton man dies in golf cart crash; two cited for felony DWI1Two men have been cited for felony driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another after a Benton man died in a golf cart crash early Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the incident occurred shortly at about...
Cape valedictorian Lydia Cao recalls experience in wake of shooting at graduation ceremony15Cape Girardeau Central High School valedictorian Lydia Cao had just finished giving an address at her graduation ceremony May 19 at the Show Me Center when a loud bang rang out. A gun shot. ...
Storm damage reported in Sikeston; officials implement curfew10SIKESTON Severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes pushed through the region early Sunday, May 26. There have been reports of limbs down, structure damage and power outages in Sikeston, Miner and surrounding areas. Here a few images from...
Most read 5/23/24Cape teen charged in drive-by shooting15A Cape Girardeau teenager faces multiple felonies on accusations that he fired a gun out of his car window toward another car. Travell J. Steele, 18, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed...
Connecting With Community: Walk to End Alzheimers fosters support, works toward finding cure
JUNE IS ALZHEIMER'S AND BRAIN AWARENESS MONTH.
Doctors diagnosed Ada Jones with Alzheimers disease in May 2021. She had previously been having difficulty remembering things while driving, forgetting to take her medications and experiencing frustration when she couldnt remember things. Her mother had also had the disease approximately a decade before, so she and her husband Willie Jones, who have been married for 52 years, were familiar with it.
With the diagnosis, Willie says he felt they needed to get out into the community to do something to help with the cause. Last year, they decided to participate in the Cape Girardeau chapter of the Alzheimers Associations Walk to End Alzheimers, which is held in more than 600 communities across the country and is the largest event worldwide to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimers care, support and research. Willie says he is proud their team brought approximately 60 people with them to the walk. Their family and friends came from St. Louis; Belleville, Ill.; Nashville, Tenn.; Jefferson City, Mo.; Hayward City, Mo.; Sikeston, Mo.; and Paducah, Ky. They also collected donations from professionals in the community, as well as people at several churches and civic organizations throughout the region.
It meant a whole, whole lot to me [to have so many people support us], because it shows the kind of life that we live, the kind of respect that we put out and the kind of respect that they have for us, to come all these ways and participate, Willie says.
The experience of participating in the walk opened a lot of eyes and a lot of doors for other people whose loved ones are experiencing varying stages of Alzheimers disease, Willie says.
This is one of the main goals of the event, according to Kelly Quinn, vice president of development for the Alzheimers Association: To bring the community together and introduce people to their neighbors who are walking the same journey. It also gives people the opportunity to do something tangible that supports research to end Alzheimers disease.
About the disease
According to the Alzheimers Associations website, Alzheimers disease affects nearly 7 million Americans, and one in three older Americans dies with Alzheimers disease or another dementia. More people die from the disease than from breast and prostate cancer combined, and in 2024, it is estimated the disease will cost the U.S. $360 billion. There are 11 million Americans providing unpaid care for people with Alzheimers disease and other dementias.
Almost two-thirds of Americans living with Alzheimers disease are women, and research shows older people who are Latino are approximately one and a half times as likely to have Alzheimers disease and other dementias as older people who are white; older people who are Black are approximately twice as likely to have the disease as older people who are white. The Alzheimers Association is funding research to better understand why the disease affects these groups disproportionately, so a cure can be found for everyone.
Alzheimers Association services
According to their website, the Alzheimers Association Greater Missouri Chapter serves 86 counties in Missouri and 10 in Illinois, providing education, support and connection to those living with Alzheimers and other dementias, as well as their family members, caregivers and health care professionals. They also advocate for the needs and rights of people experiencing Alzheimers disease and work to advance critical research toward methods of treatment, prevention, and ultimately, a cure.
The organization provides access to free 24/7 Helpline Services anyone can call for assistance with information about memory loss, managing caregiver stress, communication techniques, housing and medical care options, legal and financial planning, and much more. The Helpline is staffed by agents and Masters-level dementia experts; funds raised by the Walk to End Alzheimers go directly toward providing this resource.
The Alzheimers Association also provides support groups for those experiencing Alzheimers disease and their families, friends and caregivers, as well as modest financial assistance for respite services and care products when funds are available.
The present time is referred to as the era of treatment by the Alzheimers Association: In 2023, Lecanemab, an antibody intravenous infusion therapy that slows memory decline, received traditional approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to the Alzheimers Associations website, It is the first traditionally-approved treatment that addresses the underlying biology of Alzheimers and changes the course of the disease in a meaningful way for people in the early stages.
The organization continues to invest in advancing and accelerating this research, as well as in creating access to these treatments for everyone.
This, along with finding support on the journey, are the two major goals of the Alzheimer Associations Walk to End Alzheimers.
The walk is a very, very instrumental part of the Association, Quinn says. It does bring people in the community together, and we get to see each other, and it breathes hope into your journey, wherever you are.
The Walk to End Alzheimers 2024
The 2024 walk will take place Saturday, Oct. 19, at Capaha Park and Field, where the Cape Catfish play.
For Cape Catfish President Glenn Campbell, the cause is personal: Campbells mother was diagnosed with Alzheimers disease in 2018. Last year, when Quinn asked Campbell if the Cape Catfish would like to partner with the Alzheimers Association, he says he immediately said yes.
At one of the Cape Catfish games, the team hosted an Alzheimers Night at which the players wore purple jerseys and hats, the Alzheimers Associations signature color. They had sponsors who partnered with them for the evening, and the Alzheimers Association had information available at the game to connect people to resources in the community. They also raised funds for the organization.
This year, they plan to do the same.
To me, its all about giving back to the community, Campbell says. Ive got friends [whose] parents are getting older, and were going through [our parents having Alzheimers disease], so how do you help the cause? [A parent having Alzheimers disease is] tough, and its hard. It really is.
Willie echoes this in his experience with his wife Ada and encourages others whose loved one is experiencing changes to seek help right away. He says his and Adas faith has been a support for them.
Every day, we praise God. And it was trial and tribulation, cause we wasnt used to her not being able to do the normal, day-to-day things, and its just been a tough task, but my Bible tells me that God dont put no more on you than he know that you can handle, Wille says.
So you know, some days get rough, but I look to where my help come from, and it comes from God, and I say a little prayer, and its kind of like he ease up the burden. So, Im thankful that I know him.
THE WALK TO END ALZHEIMER'S
Saturday, Oct. 19
Capaha Park & Field
1400 Broadway St.
Cape Girardeau
Registration at 8 a.m.
Opening Ceremony at 9 a.m.
Walk Starts at 9:30 a.m.
Register at alz.org/walk; it is free to register and open to people of all ages and abilities.
For more information, contact Anthony Burt at (314) 852-1170 or aburt@alz.org.
WANT TO GET INVOLVED?
There are several ways you can be a part of furthering Alzheimers research that seeks to find a cure for the disease:
1. WALK.
Register for the Walk to End Alzheimers as an individual, or join or create a team. Find more information at alz.org/walk.
2. DONATE.
Help the Cape Girardeau Walk to End Alzheimers event achieve the $80,000 goal by giving to a team or to the overall goal at alz.org/walk.
3. VOLUNTEER.
You can volunteer with publicity, planning and fundraising before the event or volunteer at the Walk to End Alzheimers the day of the event, helping with registration, set-up, clean-up, water stops, the Promise Garden and more. Find more information and sign up at alz.org/walk, by clicking the Volunteer button.
ARE YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW EXPERIENCING MEMORY LOSS, ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE OR DEMENTIA?
Call the Alzheimers Association's 24/7 Helpline at 1 (800) 272-3900 to speak with someone who can connect you with local resources and counseling support on a variety of topics. Anyone can call the Helpline, which is free to call and available in more than 200 languages.
For more information, visit alz.org/help-support/resources/helpline.
FIND LOCAL SUPPORT
To connect with local resources and a community of local people affected by Alzheimers disease and dementia, contact Alzheimers Association Greater Missouri Chapters dedicated staff partner, Southeast Missouri program manager Lydia Dover, at Ldover@alz.org.