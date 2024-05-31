*Menu
Poem: Boys

By Don McAnally
Friday, May 31, 2024

You know, theres just something about a boy
That makes his father wonder
Why do they ask, why does it rain,
Or Dad, what makes it thunder?

Why does the sun rise in the east
And always goes down in the west
And is it true of all the girls
That you love Mom the best?

How does an airplane start on earth
And wind up in the sky
And if you trust the Lord each day
Will you live with him when you die?

How can a fish never come up for air
When he lives in a dirty lake
And why does the Lord let it rain so hard
And hurt people with storms and earthquakes?

Dads dont know all the answers
Take it from me, thats true
But the best part of life is your boys and your wife
Who believe that you really do.

Don McAnally is a resident of Jackson and wrote this poem in 1966 when his sons were growing up.