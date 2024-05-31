Poem: Boys

You know, theres just something about a boy

That makes his father wonder

Why do they ask, why does it rain,

Or Dad, what makes it thunder?

Why does the sun rise in the east

And always goes down in the west

And is it true of all the girls

That you love Mom the best?

How does an airplane start on earth

And wind up in the sky

And if you trust the Lord each day

Will you live with him when you die?

How can a fish never come up for air

When he lives in a dirty lake

And why does the Lord let it rain so hard

And hurt people with storms and earthquakes?

Dads dont know all the answers

Take it from me, thats true

But the best part of life is your boys and your wife

Who believe that you really do.

Don McAnally is a resident of Jackson and wrote this poem in 1966 when his sons were growing up.