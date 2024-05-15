*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

LOCAL STUDENT RECOGNIZED AT UT MARTIN HONORS DAY

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Norma Coalter
Wednesday, May 15, 2024

MARTIN, Tenn.  May 15, 2024  LOCAL STUDENT RECOGNIZED AT UT MARTIN HONORS DAY  The University of Tennessee at Martin held its annual Honors Day Ceremony on April 16 to recognize students who excel as scholars and leaders. Lexi Rubel, of Cape Girardeau, received the Outstanding Health and Human Performance Concentration: Health and Human Performance Student Award. This award is given to the most outstanding student selected by the faculty members of the College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences. For more information about UT Martin, visit www.utm.edu.

###

Comments