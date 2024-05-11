Ramblewood Garden Club awards May Yard of the Month

-
CCC unveils new branding during 50-year anniversary celebratory luncheonsCommunity Counseling Center celebrated its 50th anniversary with a commemorative luncheon on Friday, May 10, at the Jackson Civic Center, along with an unveiling of the organizations rebranding. CCC held luncheons throughout the week at each of the...
Cape Girardeau County election officials, public view voting machine demonstrationsThree election equipment companies made their pitches to both members of the public and Cape Girardeau County's election team as to why they should choose their voting machines for upcoming elections.
Judge denies request for cameras in the courtroom to cover coroner's criminal hearingA judge has denied a request to allow cameras or recording equipment in the courtroom as the Cape Girardeau County coroner faces criminal charges. KFVS anchor and media coordinator for the 32nd Circuit Kathy Sweeney had asked in March, per the rules...
Facing a nationwide trend, SEMO takes proactive steps against looming budget shortfalls2Amid universities around the country facing financial problems, largely impacted by lower enrollment numbers, Southeast Missouri State University is working to avoid potential budget issues that could arise in the near future. According to...
Police investigation yields arrest of Illinois man, alleged meth seizureA Tamms, Illinois, man faces a Class C felony relating to drug delivery; a Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm and a Class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon following an investigation that resulted in two cases over a two-day...
SEMO's Law Enforcement Academy graduates 28 officersMore than two dozen Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy graduates were honored with a ceremony Thursday, May 9, at the Show Me Center. Of the 28 graduates, 27 are taking jobs in Southeast Missouri, and one will begin their...
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation to operate Visit Cape starting at the end of June 301The City of Cape Girardeau has negotiated the terms of its contract with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce to operate the Convention and Visitors Bureau/Visit Cape. The Parks and Recreation Department will now operate the bureau starting...
Cape Girardeau man faces multiple counts of sexual abuse against child4Steven Brown, 32, of Cape Girardeau is being held in Cape Girardeau County jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond while he faces three counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy on a child less than 12 years old; one count of second-degree child...
Deceased Cape teacher serves as motivation for Tough Mudder competitor1Tough Mudder is a hardcore obstacle course designed to test participants all-around strength, stamina and mental grit, and runners must be at least 14 years old. Mildred Wilson has no problem meeting the criteria. Wilson, 85, was a spry 80 when she...
City of Cape signs lease agreement for police substation on Good Hope10A lease agreement between the City of Cape Girardeau and not-for-profit organization Partners for Good Hope for a police substation at 629 Good Hope St. was approved by the City Council on Monday, May 6. According to the councils agenda report, the...
Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary to hold ground-breaking ceremony ThursdaySafe Harbor Animal Sanctuary will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility Thursday, May 9. The event will be at 10 a.m. at the organizations location, 185 Cree Lane in Jackson. Plans call for the facility to be complete by January. Safe...
Kiss in gas station parking lot leads to felony weapons charge, documents say9A Cape Girardeau man faces felony charges after police say he used a gun to shatter a victims drivers-side car window. Adam Childers, 37, faces charges of second-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon (exhibiting), which is considered...
Cape woman faces Class B felony after allegedly firing weapon during dispute with neighbor4Kylena Fleming, 37, of Cape Girardeau is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond after police say she fired two bullets toward a victim and then tried to evade officers. Fleming was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a Class B felony. ...
Local News 5/8/24Taylor Swift's latest album is resonating with local 'Swifites'It has been almost three weeks since Taylor Swift released her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. According to www.billboard.com, the album was streamed over 1.76 billion times worldwide in its first week, breaking the...
Local News 5/8/24City council reviews $120M plan to modernize Cape Girardeaus water systems by 20335The Public Works Department and Alliance Water Resources outlined years worth of improvements needed for the citys water treatment plant and distribution system to the City Council on Monday, May 6...
Most read 5/7/24Cape Girardeau man arrested after allegedly hiding in attic while surrounded by policeA Cape Girardeau man is in jail on two $10,000 bonds after police say the man barricaded himself in an attic for more than an hour while surrounded by police. Jason S. Jones Sr., 44, was charged with the Class A misdemeanor of resisting/interfering...
Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission announces 2024 Endangered Buildings list4The 2024 Endangered Buildings List was announced Wednesday, May 1. The list was adopted by the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission on April 17. According to the commission, the list is for the sole purpose of promoting public awareness...
Cape woman faces charges after claims of punching woman, dog during dispute15A Cape Girardeau woman faces charges of animal abuse after allegedly punching a dog that was trying to protect another person during a dispute. The suspect later allegedly resisted arrest and police stunned her with a Taser to get her into a patrol...
Ramblewood Garden Club awards May Yard of the Month
Ramblewood Garden Club has awarded the May Yard of the Month to Chris and Laurel Adkisson who live at 2129 Yorktown. In a neighborhood with well-landscaped yards, this yard stood out for the lush carpeted front and back lawns and the variety of colorful perennials for a neat and thoughtful landscape.
Chris stated that the lawn was Dr. Paul Schnares Special mix of lawn seed, which includes the wide-bladed St. Augustine variety. When the Adkissons moved to the house there was no grass and it took a year and a half for the grass to grow into this dark green lawn. Tru-Green Lawn Care helps with that job now.
The front foundation plantings are edged with stone-like pavers and the beds are filled with dark pink blooming Spiraea, purple blooming Dutch Iris, dark purple Salvia, with several boxwood (Simpervirens) interspersed to provide an evergreen foundation base. A large Karl Rosenfield peony (Paeonia) blooming in dark burgundy provides a pop of color on one end of the house with red shrub roses (Rosa) blooming at the other end of the driveway. Two summer blooming white flowered Pee Gee hydrangeas (Hydrangea paniculata) grow on either side of the front entrance, along with white oleander (Nerium oleander). Pink blooming hydrangeas (Hydrangea macrophylla) in decorative pots provide late spring color. Purple flowered Mexican petunias (Ruella) have a special place at the edge of the driveway bed. A large Callery pear tree (Pyrus calleryana) provides summer shade in the front yard, and the look is complete with the American flag proudly displayed.
The back yard is landscaped with a long curving bed along the back fence which is edged with stone-like pavers that have been set in concrete. This is where a large Hackberry tree provides semi-shade for plants like variegated green and white Hosta, purple flowered spiderwort (Thadescantia) can thrive, along with potted ferns. Evergreen Red tipped photinia (Photinia fraseri) shrubs and a white flowering dogwood (Cornus florida) create an interesting view, along with a variegated dappled willow (Salix integra Hakuro Nishiki). Other plantings include three pink butterfly bushes (Buddleia), a pink blossomed crabapple tree (Malus sylvestris), and perennial blue violet vinca minor, also known as periwinkle, grows as ground cover. A small corner bed of Big Blue Lirope is mixed with orange Siberian wallflowers (Erysimum) which were planted from seeds by Laurel.
One corner area is dedicated to Laurels love of birds and butterflies where birdfeeders and a birdbath are placed. We all thought the small solar powered fountain which sits in the birdbath keeping the water moving was ingenious. Laurel bought the fountain on Amazon and related that it keeps the robins entertained. The terraced corner bed is planted with miniature pink Dianthus, evergreen laurel shrubs (Prunus laurocerasus), Mexican heather, and a purple Japanese maple tree (Acer palmatum). The pink hydrangea growing there was from Laurels mother and grandmother. An open pergola offers a nice place to relax under the fan on nice summer evenings. We congratulate the Adkissons for creating an inviting yard and making our town a more beautiful place to live. Laurel is also a member of our Ramblewood Garden Club.
